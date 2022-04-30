WATCH NOW: Morningside spring football ends by receiving their championship rings

SIOUX CITY — Right after Morningside football coach Steve Ryan broke the post-scrimmage huddle Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium, an unexpected video started playing on the scoreboard.

The video was from North Dakota State football coach Matt Entz, congratulating the Mustangs on winning another NAIA football championship. Entz then flashed his own championship ring, and then Ryan invited the Mustangs to go get theirs.

“It was hard to keep it quiet,” Ryan said. “We had to keep it quiet, but it’s just awesome. It’s a great celebration to put a close on last year.”

The Mustangs then found out what was going on, and were surprised on Saturday by receiving their 2021 championship rings.

“I had no clue this was going to happen,” Morningside rising senior quarterback Joe Dolincheck said. “I finally got this ring. I can add it to the collection.”

The front of the ring has three title trophies on it with the maroon “M” logo. Two words — “national champions” — surround the front face of the ring.

There were plenty of smiles as the Mustangs received their 2021 rings inside the Olsen Stadium pavilion as the rain was falling.

There had been plenty of talk from the Mustangs on exactly when they were getting their championship jewelry. The Mustangs had been waiting since last season for them, but they patiently waited.

“It’s awesome to have No. 3, man,” Dolincheck said. “It’s crazy to think we even got one, but to get our third in a college career is amazing. I’m coming back for one more year, and hopefully I can get a fourth on this hand.”

Hinton High School grad and Morningside rising senior Tate Kounkel was happy to have his ring on his hand, too.

“All that hard work, offseason stuff, coming back from my ACL injury, it just feels really good,” Kounkel said. “I think the people in Hinton will really like it that I got a ring. I know the Hinton program is going to really enjoy it.”

There was also a special moment on Saturday during the ring reception.

Mustangs senior linebacker Isaac Bower picked up his ring, and walked over to his father, Cumberland-Anita-Massena football coach Barry Bower, to compare championship rings.

Barry Bower led the Cougars to the Class 8-Player football championship last fall, beating Easton Valley in the title game.

“God has blessed us very well,” Isaac Bower said. “You just can’t beat a moment like this. It’s just a one-of-a-kind opportunity. Not everyone gets to see something like that.”

Before the Mustangs received their rings, however, there was a scrimmage to be played.

The Mustangs moved the game up a half hour on Saturday morning to avoid the rain as much as possible.

The Wolfpack — which played as the Mustangs’ defense — outscored the offensive-named Herd in a 94-90 battle where the defense scored points for various plays they made throughout the scrimmage.

Much like during last season against Dordt and Northwestern, the Mustangs’ defense had to clamp down in the final seconds, and kept its opponent out of the end zone on its final drive.

For example, Cherokee High School grad Colten Wortman picked off a pass from No. 2 quarterback Kale Bird that gave the defense its lead back in the fourth quarter.

Before that, South O’Brien grad Micah Davis had a scoop-and-score touchdown early in the quarter that gave the defense a big cushion.

Linebacker C.J. Dean also picked off a pass while Weston Schultz forced a turnover on downs in the first half.

Gage Heissel, who played at Woodbury Central, had a tackle for loss in the third quarter.

Kounkel also made a couple of stops during the second half.

“I needed to work on a little bit of footwork stuff, and keeping my chest up and hitting a little harder,” Kounkel said. “I thought I did well today.”

On offense, all three quarterbacks — Dolincheck, Bird and Parker Frye — all received snaps.

The three-time national champion quarterback took most of the snaps from the first quarter to about two-thirds through the second quarter, then Bird and Frye shared snaps for the remainder.

“I thought the guys competed well,” Ryan said. “First, with Joe, I thought he had a good spring ball. I thought he competed, but you worry about how they approach that fifth-year, but he came out and competed.

“Kale Bird is a great competitor, and he did a lot of great things,” Ryan said. “I thought Parker did a great job of running the offense. When you’re the third guy, you don’t get all the great plays and all that, but he kept his composure well.”

The Mustangs running attack had a decent day, too. Denison-Schleswig grad Terrance Weah scored two TDs while Nigel Bridger also scored from the ground.

