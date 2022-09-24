WATCH NOW: Mount Marty earns first GPAC win in program history against Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY — One team felt like it had a great week of practice while the other one was disappointed with how its week went.

The Mount Marty University football team defeated Briar Cliff 41-19 on Saturday at Memorial Field, and the Chargers were the ones who weren’t pleased at how they prepared and played this week.

“We had an absolute abysmal week of practice,” BCU coach Shane LaDage said. “We had guys missing meetings, and many things that was so anti-culture. Quite honestly, there wasn’t a single thing about today that shocked me. It’s terribly disappointing.”

The Chargers dropped to 1-4 on the season, and have lost three straight games. In each of their four losses, the Chargers have allowed 35-plus points.

There was something about this week that LaDage said didn’t feel right.

“We made a ton of progress, and we went back a million steps,” LaDage said. “We have a lot of work to do. It’s extremely scary. We’re a fragile football team and that showed today.”

The Lancers scored 24 straight points to take a 34-6 lead, and they thought their run game could wear out the Chargers’ defense. The Lancers ended up being right.

MMU ran for 308 yards, and three of its five TDs came on the ground from 37, 4 and 57 yards out.

The final two TD runs were a part of that 24-point run. Isaiah Thompson had both of those TD runs within about five minutes of each other.

It’s the second most rushing yards BCU has allowed this season, as it gave up 345 on the ground in Week 2 against Dordt. Thompson led the Lancers with 102 rushing yards.

“We wanted to get back into running the ball, and I think that showed,” MMU coach John Michaletti said. “Everything for us starts off the run. Our O-Line, those guys really did their job today. It’s that experience coming back from that O-Line, and that whole group gets to mesh together. It shows when everyone is clicking together.”

The win on Saturday was the first GPAC for Mount Marty, and this season has been one where Michaletti has seen development in the second year of competition.

“The way they handled adversity, they put in a great week of practice and it showed,” Michaletti said. “All the guys, that’s why they came here. You don’t think about the wins and losses and we’re focused on the process. This conference is a very tough conference and it’s going to be a battle each week. It’s good to get the first one.”

Mount Marty scored on two field goals and two passing plays, too.

Both passing plays came in the fourth quarter, as quarterback Ken Gay found Jayden Horrach for three yards and Trey Hansen for 40 to add to MMU’s lead.

The Chargers had two passing touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

With 5:29 remaining, quarterback Luke Davies found Tim Brown from 11 yards out to make it a 34-12 game. Brown caught the ball in the end zone as he got behind the Lancers’ defense.

Then, with 1:57 to go, Asante Anglin caught a Davies ball near the line of scrimmage, then ran the ball 28 yards after the catch that gave BCU its 19 points.

Davies was 16-for-34 for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Johnny Bauser also completed a pass for six yards.

The Chargers had 133 total rushing yards, led by Anglin’s 82 yards.

Carlos Alvarez had the most total tackles for BCU with 15 total tackles. The Chargers had six total tackles for loss for nine yards.

“I have to be a better head coach right now,” LaDage said. “It’s disappointing on my end. Execution was really poor. The week of preparation was terrible, and that starts with me.”