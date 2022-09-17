WEEK 3 AREA COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEWS

Northwestern at Jamestown

When: 1 p.m. Saturday at Jamestown, N.D.

Briefly: The Raiders head back on the road after beating Dakota Wesleyan 54-7 at DeValois Stadium. In that game, Blake Fryar was 13-for-17 for 289 yards and three TDs.

The defense also earned two takeaways in the win, with an interception and a fumble. They also held the Jimmies to 196 yards of total offense.

Through the first two weeks, the Red Raiders have limited their opponents to 59.5 rushing yards per game throughout the first two weeks.

When the Red Raiders played the Jimmies last season in Orange City, Northwestern won 63-7. The Red Raiders amassed a school-record 774 yards in the win, and Fryar had 251 of those in the air.

Northwestern has won all three meetings in Jamestown.

Dordt at Dakota Wesleyan

When: 1 p.m. Saturday in Mitchell, S.D.

Briefly: The Defenders lastweek lost to top-ranked Morningside 49-21 at Open Space Park in Sioux Center.

The Defenders have scored 56 points among the two games they've played while allowing 62.

Dordt's offense is average 461 yards per game, while its defense is at 368 yards allowed among the two contests.

The turnover ratio is at an even zero going into Saturday's game, as Dordt has turned the ball over thrice but the defense has three takeaways.

Kade McDaniel is 17-for-39 so far for 296 yards and three touchdowns.

Ian MacDonald has 12 solo tackles going into the game.

Dordt won last year's game, 45-13, and has won four straight over the Tigers.

Wayne State at Minot State

When: 1 p.m. in Minot, N.D.

Briefly: The Wildcats go back on the road this week to face the Beavers.

Wayne State leads the series 5-1 all-time and it won last year's meeting 48-0.

Should the Wildcats win on Saturday, it'll be the first time the Wildcats are 3-0 since 2012 when they beat MSU Moorhead, Minot State and Bemidji State that year.

Home teams are 8-6 in the NSIC so far this season.

Sophomore linebacker Alex Kowalczyk was named on Monday as the NSIC Defensive Player of the Week.

The Sioux Falls native made 12 tackles with one interception and two quarterback hurries to anchor a Wildcat defense that forced four turnovers on the Wolves.

Coe at Buena Vista

When: 6 p.m. at Storm Lake

Briefly: The Beavers are coming off a 41-34 win last week againast Lakeland in Wisconsin.

Coe has the Beavers' number over the last few years. The Beavers have not won a conference game against the Kohawks since Nov. 1, 2008, and that game was in Cedar Rapids.

BVU has not beaten Coe at home since at least 1998, which is as far back as the web site's records go.

Last year, Coe beat BVU 31-28. The Beavers had an 11-point lead in that game.