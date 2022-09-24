WEEK 4 COLLEGE CAPSULES: Northwestern, Dordt are back home

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Northwestern College football team returns home on Saturday with a 1 p.m. matchup against Concordia, and the Red Raiders will seek to win their third game of the season.

Northwestern was on the road last week and beat Jamestown 48-3. The Red Raiders have scored 29 points or more in all three games. They’re the second-ranked offense in the GPAC and the 11th best nationally.

They sit in the Top 15 in five different team categories offensively.

Northwestern is 55-2 since 2010 when it runs for 200 yards or more.

Concordia, meanwhile, has averaged 13.5 points per game, and has 271.5 yards per game.

The Red Raiders won 31-7 last season over the Bulldogs.

Doane at Dordt

When: 1 p.m. Saturday in Sioux Center

Briefly: The Tigers are still seeking an offensive outburst, as they’ve scored 12 and six points in their two games this season.

Doane defeated Concordia 12-10 in the season opener, while last week, Midland held the Tigers to six points.

In terms of yards per game this season, Doane has averaged 115 per contest.

The Tigers have given up six turnovers, while also gaining six takeaways.

Last week, the Defenders bounced back from a loss with a 38-7 win over Dakota Wesleyan.

Quarterback Kade McDaniel is 23-for-49 passing so far with 383 yards and five touchdowns.

Nick Wellen has 189 rushing yards on 17 carries. He has scored twice.

Buena Vista at Luther

When: 1 p.m. in Decorah, Iowa

Briefly: The Beavers and Norse are a combined 1-5 on the season, as the only win between the two teams came from BVU against Lakeland.

The Beavers have won the last two meetings, including a 30-14 in 2021 in Storm Lake. The winning team in each of the last eight contests has scored 30 points.

Buena Vista lost to Coe last week 14-3 at home. Its defense held the Kohawks to 340 yards last week.

Offensively, the Beavers had 304 yards last week on the Kohawks. Six touchdowns scored this season have come via passing plays. Quarterback Zach Herrera ranks fifth in the American Rivers Conference in passing yards per game with 226.7.

Luther is struggling, and received the least amount of votes in the conference preseason poll. They had 37 total yards last week in a 62-0 loss to Wartburg.

Concordia-St. Paul at Wayne State

When: 6 p.m. in Wayne, Neb.

Briefly: Wayne State is off to a 3-0 start this season, and the Wildcats are facing a winless Bears team.

It’s the first time since 2012 that the Wildcats are 3-0, and should they win on Saturday night, they’ll be 4-0 for the first time since 1993.

WSC earned one vote in this week’s AFCA Division II poll this week, marking the second straight season where the Wildcats have garnered national attention.

Wildcats sophomore quarterback Nick Bohn goes into Saturday’s game with a 29-for-48 passing rate for 536 yards.

Sophomore linebacker Alex Kowalczyk ranks fourth in the NSIC in total tackles with 28.