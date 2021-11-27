With Minnesota's win over Wisconsin, Iowa to play Michigan in Big Ten title game

Iowa’s football team is going back to work Sunday.

The Hawkeyes have a Big Ten championship to play for next weekend.

One day after 17th-ranked Iowa secured at least a share of the Big Ten West Division title with a 28-21 victory at Nebraska, the Hawkeyes earned sole possession of first place when Minnesota denied Wisconsin a share of crown with a 23-13 win in Minneapolis on Saturday.

The outcome leaves the Hawkeyes, 10-2 on the season and 9-2 in Big Ten play, with its first outright West Division championship since 2015.

Iowa will now face Michigan, a 42-27 winner on Saturday over Ohio State, in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis next weekend.

“We want to play for a championship. We definitely hope things fall our way,’’ Hawkeye running back Tyler Goodson said following Friday’s win. “The championship game, that’s something that’s hard to get to. We want to be there. We want it.’’

Saturday’s Big Ten title game at Lucas Oil Stadium is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff and a national telecast by FOX.

The Hawkeyes will be making their first appearance in the Big Ten title game since dropping a 16-13 decision to Michigan State in the 2015 championship.

The Wolverines (11-1, 8-1) will be making their first-ever appearance in the Big Ten title game after sharing the Big Ten East championship for the second time since the league adopted an East-West divisional format in 2014.

Iowa and Michigan both last won the Big Ten football championship in 2004 when they shared it. That streak will end for one team on Saturday night.

With a Friday regular-season finale against Nebraska, Iowa players found themselves watching things play out during a day off for the team.

Coach Kirk Ferentz said on Friday that with a win by Minnesota, Iowa would resume normal game-week preparations on Sunday. If Wisconsin would have won, the Hawkeyes would have not met until Tuesday.

Several turned to social media to cheer the Golden Gophers on against a Badgers team which owned the tiebreaker against the Hawkeyes based on their 27-7 win over Iowa on Oct. 30.

“Row the boat,’’ defensive back Kaevon Merriweather wrote on Twitter as the game began in Minneapolis.

Defensive back Riley Moss commented on his Twitter account, “Good start, Gophers, keep her rolling.’’

Even defensive line coach Kelvin Bell chimed in as thing progressed in Minneapolis, simply tweeting, “#ROW’’ as Minnesota gained momentum.

And once it was over, receiver Tyrone Tracy wrote the truth, “We going to the ‘ship!!!”

The Iowa ticket block and general public tickets for the Big Ten Championship Game are sold out. There are tickets available through TicketSmarter, the official resale marketplace of the Big Ten.

Fans attending the game will utilize digital tickets to enter Lucas Oil Stadium and will be asked to enter with clear bags.

Every ticketholder will also receive complimentary admission to the Big Ten Fan Fest held at the Indiana Convention Center on Friday and Saturday.

