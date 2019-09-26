VERMILLION, S.D. — Abdul Hodge still watches film as hard as he did when he played college football.
Hodge, who was a mainstay as a linebacker for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 2002-2005 and played in the NFL, was hired in February to be the University of South Dakota outside linebackers coach and NFL liaison.
His previous coaching experiences were as a football consultant under Kirk Ferentz and an internship with the Tennessee Titans.
"He's a student of the game of football, and we expect our coaches to be able to help our guys at a really high level," USD coach Bob Nielson said. "He's hit the ground running. He's picked up on all the things he's needed to to convey that to our guys. He's a great teacher and it's been exciting to watch his development as a coach."
Hodge admits the similarities of studying an opponent as a coach isn’t that much different than what he played at Iowa or in the NFL.
“You still have to study, you still have to game plan, you still have to come out here and practice,” Hodge said. “I try to coach from a first-person perspective and try to get into it as much as possible knowing then that I'm not even putting on any helmets anymore. But it's awesome. It's great.”
Hodge wishes there were some days that he could put the pads on and get some repetitions with the improved Coyotes defense (more on that later), but knows that there’s a few days since he last took a snap in the NFL.
Hodge and the rest of the Coyotes will have a chance to collect themselves this weekend, as the Coyotes are idle. USD returns to game action on Sat., Oct. 5 with a 2 p.m. home game against Indiana State.
The one factor that drove Hodge to South Dakota was the opportunity to coach and to be able to learn under Nielson.
“The environment that to me had the biggest influence, when I look at my life, was obviously the Iowa culture and coach Ferentz,” Hodge said. “I wanted to work for someone that reminded me somewhat of him in terms of his demeanor, his leadership, being able to be a great person and really care about the student athletes and really be good to his coaches. So, that's kind of what I'm looking for and it was a blessing to be here, and it's been great. I'm a big coach Nielson fan.”
Hodge even sees some similarities between Nielson and Ferentz. He credited both men as being good people and caring about the people around them.
“They do a really great job of hiring other great assistant coaches,” Hodge said. “And to me, the one underlying thing is they take care of our student athletes and they really care about our student athletes.”
Both coaches have also been coaching in the college scene for a long time. Nielson, who is originally from Marion, Iowa, started his head coaching path at Ripon in 1989, and his path includes a stop at Wartburg in the early 1990s.
Ferentz, of course, has been at the helm of the Hawkeyes since 1999.
Those are two good men for Hodge to learn from, and he knows he’s blessed to have had both opportunities.
Hodge isn’t looking at the future, and he knows there’s a lot to maximize out of being the USD outside linebackers coach.
“I want to be the best outside linebacker coach I can be this year,” Hodge said. “That's what it comes down to. I'm not one of those coaches that's always checking a wire and seeing what's out there. I have a great opportunity to coach here around a really great staff, a really great defensive coordinator (Travis Johansen). I'm here, I love it here.”
Hodge and Johansen are likely pleased going into the bye week that the defense improved en route to USD’s first win of the season.
The Coyotes entered last week averaging 54.3 points per game in the three losses to Montana, Oklahoma and a loss to Houston Baptist.
USD bounced back with a 14-6 win over Northern Colorado, which included the defense getting five sacks for a combined 49 yards.