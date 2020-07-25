Former Iowa Hawkeye Kathleen Doyle anxious for next chapter to begin

The wait, though, hasn’t been easy, in part because of the anticipation.

“It’s definitely been tough, but I’ve had to stay disciplined and stay ready for whatever was going to happen with the league,’’ Doyle said.

“There was really nothing we could do about that in this crazy time. I’ve stayed diligent in working out and staying in shape so that I came into camp ready to go from the start. It is an exciting time, something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time.’’

Doyle has benefited the absence of five-year WNBA veteran Erica Wheeler in camp.

An additional round of testing protocols and a delay in that kept Wheeler out of camp, providing Doyle and another first-year Indiana guard, Julie Allemand, with additional work in practice.

“Julie and I have both taken it upon ourselves to do our best to run our teams and learn as we go,’’ Doyle said. “We’re confident in ourselves, but we’re also learning from every mistake we make.’’

That approach has worked well for Doyle in the past and she believes she is ready to compete at either the point or shooting guard’s spot as needed.