Former MOC-Floyd Valley star Alexis Conaway leads first volleyball camp

MOC-Floyd Valley's Jazlin De Haan, who is about to begin her senior season, said it was a good lesson for the players to learn.

"That's what we did and we were uncomfortable but that's how you learn different spots and how to be a better volleyball player," De Haan said. "She's so nice about it and calm about it and she makes everyone else want to learn more. It's nice to be playing again and learning from someone with so much knowledge about volleyball."

The camp ran from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and by the end of the camp, Conaway was no longer nervous or uncomfortable.

"It was a blast. I knew it was something I couldn't say no to," Conaway said. "I played for MVP so the opportunity to come back and give back to them and invest in the younger girls is something I will always prioritize. It's neat and a little strange because I'm a person just like they are and I remember being in their shoes. But then it's just a reminder of the opportunity I get to encourage them.

"I know I looked up to girls when I was their age, so it's really special to see that it's bigger than me. This has an impact for girls in my home town."

De Haan, a Wayne State recruit, said it is exciting to learn from someone like Conaway.