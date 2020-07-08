Former MOC-Floyd Valley star Alexis Conaway leads first volleyball camp

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Former MOC-Floyd Valley and Iowa State volleyball star Alexis Conaway was a bit nervous on Wednesday.
Conaway was getting ready to lead the MVP United volleyball clinic at the United Sports Academy for a number of middle school and high school volleyball players, including some from her hometown of Orange City. It was the first time Conaway has ever been the one leading a camp.
It was a bit uncomfortable for Conaway at first but that was the perfect situation for her because she was about to tell all of the girls there how important it is to be in uncomfortable positions like this and on the court.
"I want girls to know it's okay to try things and fail because that's really the only way we are going to grow," Conaway said. "Whether it's sports or anything else in life, I think that's so important."
It's a lesson Conaway learned her freshman year at Iowa State. Then after her volleyball career at Iowa State, she first got a job in Washington D.C., putting herself in a whole new situation outside of volleyball. Then when her volleyball career resumed, she moved to Finland, once again taking her out of her comfort zone since she was in an entirely new country.
"(I learned that lesson) over and over," Conaway said. "Going to Finland was probably the hardest thing I've ever done but for sure the most I've ever grown, so worth it."
MOC-Floyd Valley's Jazlin De Haan, who is about to begin her senior season, said it was a good lesson for the players to learn.
"That's what we did and we were uncomfortable but that's how you learn different spots and how to be a better volleyball player," De Haan said. "She's so nice about it and calm about it and she makes everyone else want to learn more. It's nice to be playing again and learning from someone with so much knowledge about volleyball."
The camp ran from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and by the end of the camp, Conaway was no longer nervous or uncomfortable.
"It was a blast. I knew it was something I couldn't say no to," Conaway said. "I played for MVP so the opportunity to come back and give back to them and invest in the younger girls is something I will always prioritize. It's neat and a little strange because I'm a person just like they are and I remember being in their shoes. But then it's just a reminder of the opportunity I get to encourage them.
"I know I looked up to girls when I was their age, so it's really special to see that it's bigger than me. This has an impact for girls in my home town."
De Haan, a Wayne State recruit, said it is exciting to learn from someone like Conaway.
"When we want to grow up, we want to be the next Alexis Conaway," De Haan said. "We were excited to learn new things. At Iowa State, she played amazing there and went on to pro, it would be cool to be in her shoes and to just be a role model to younger kids."
It's been quite the ride for Conaway since her senior season in 2017 at Iowa State. The four-sport start at MOC-Floyd Valley was a state champion in three different sports and she had 505 kills her senior season. Then at ISU, she played middle blocker and outside hitter. She finished her senior season at Iowa State with 238 kills, 179 digs and 103 blocks, becoming the first Cyclone since Alison Landwehr in 2011 to record a triple-triple season.
After she graduated, Conaway moved to D.C. to work with then Iowa congressman David Young.
"I thought I was done playing volleyball so I put on the big girl pants and business attire and went to work," Conaway said. "I quickly realized I still had a passion for athletics."
Once Conaway realized she wanted to keep her athletic career going, she worked with an agency to help her get involved with professional volleyball. That led to an opportunity to play in Finland for the 2019-20 season after she signed with Liigaploki, an A1 club team.
"I was nervous about it, for sure, especially the climate. All I heard was it was cold and it was dark. It doesn't seem like the most inviting thing," Conaway said. "But it was an awesome experience. The people were so friendly, probably the most peaceful place I can imagine. The nature is beautiful and just getting to experience a different culture and learn new ways of thinking and doing things was so awesome."
Conaway experienced plenty of success on the court for Liigaploki, which was the Finnish Cup Winner for the 2019-20 season. She finished in the top-three in total blocks in Finland A1 and top-five in blocks per set.
"We were definitely the underdogs and had no idea what to expect and we surprised a lot of people," Conaway said. "The team really came together. It was a great group of girls that cared about each other and wanted to play hard. It was an awesome experience."
Conaway returned home in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She is hoping to return to Europe in August since she signed with a club in Germany - Rote Raben in Vilsbiburg, Germany.
"It is kind of up in the air with the restrictions in Europe," Conaway said. "So just a wait-and-see. Prepare, be ready but open to whatever happens. Definitely took some time to transition back to America and life here. Thankful for family time for sure. I've continued to work out, work part-time and have been visiting friends and family."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!