Former Sergeant Bluff-Luton hurdler Max Murphy qualified for D-III nationals with Buena Vista

“I was seeded second in the 110-highs,” he says. “I finished 23rd.”

The episode fueled Murphy as he continued to train. He used it as motivation while gearing up for his senior season at SB-L. Murphy didn’t disappoint. He also didn’t hit any hurdles on his way to amassing 20 points for the Warriors, collecting state titles in the 110-meter highs and the shuttle hurdle relay. The Warriors won the Class 3A crown with ease.

“Falling in my junior year definitely helped set me up for success as a senior,” he says. “I don’t take things for granted.”

And that’s why Murphy continues to work for Coach Colt Slack and the Beavers. Following a fast start to the indoor season, Murphy battled an injury bug following the holiday break. He rounded back into form, earning a national ranking in the 60-meter hurdles. Murphy finished second in the American Rivers Conference indoor meet in the 55-meter hurdles.

“Max is a great combination of everything we are looking for in student-athletes here at BVU. He is coachable, has a hardworking attitude, and he is a great teammate,” says Slack, head track and field and cross country coach. “He takes care of the classroom as well and takes a lot of pride in his academic standing. Max is going to have a stellar career as a Beaver and I am so excited for his future.”