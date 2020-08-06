Former Sergeant Bluff-Luton state champion Colton McCrystal joins Morningside's coaching staff

Colton McCrystal wasn't actively pursuing a coaching position this past spring.
The former two-time IHSAA state wrestling champion from Sergeant Bluff-Luton was working on his friend's construction company in Lincoln, Nebraska, and his wife had a job in physical therapy.
All it took is one text from a mentor of his to draw McCrystal into coaching, something he's always wanted to do. Well, more than a text because McCrystal had to work out the details with his wife to make sure it was the right opportunity.
But once everything was working out, McCrystal accepted Jake Stevenson's offer to become an assistant coach with the Morningside wrestling program.
"It really didn't take much convincing at all. I've had a really good relationship with Jake for 10-plus years," McCrystal said. "I talked to my wife and we were on board. It's a great opportunity for me. I've always wanted to coach at the college level. This is a chance to go back closer to home, go back to our roots and coach and not just coach, but coach at a program I've been involved with and have a soft spot for."
Stevenson, who is entering his ninth season as Morningside's head coach, has had a relationship with the former Nebraska wrestler since McCrystal was in the fifth grade. McCrystal would go to the Morningside youth camps, which Stevenson helped run, and Stevenson tried to recruit McCrystal to Morningside before the SB-L state champion decided on Nebraska.
Stevenson's staff had an opening this upcoming season when Rulin Pederson stepped down. So Stevenson started a second recruitment of McCrystal, who this time is coming to Morningside.
"I know he is very excited and motivated to push this program to the next level," Stevenson said. "He's a huge, huge piece of us reaching the goals that we set for the program. I think Rulin is as excited as anyone. ... It's huge to get Colton here with his name recognition in the state and the skills that he has.
"I can't think of any assistant coach in NAIA that has the resume Colton has so we are blessed to have him here."
McCrystal and his wife are still in Lincoln but she has a couple of job offers in the Sioux City area.
McCrystal has been on a bit of a break from wrestling because the COVID-19 pandemic closed some of the rooms. After helping build a couple of houses, McCrystal is ready to get back to his wrestling roots and help build up Morningside's program, which didn't have an NAIA All-American this past season.
"I am pumped. I am really happy. They have a lot of room for improvement. Not having an All-American, I see that as a great thing to build off of," McCrystal said. "No All-Americans is a little bit of a disappointment. I am coming in and I am going to be geared up to never let that happen again.
"I know some guys on the team and I am excited to get to know all of them. I know there are guys that can make some noise and do something special."
Morningside had five wrestlers qualify for the NAIA national tournament in 2020 and three are back - 174-pound senior Jonah Egli, 149-pound sophomore John Diener and 285-pound senior Phil Rasmussen.
Stevenson said he's excited to see what the wrestlers learn from McCrystal, who was a two-time NCAA national qualifier with Nebraska and won Pan-Am gold back in 2019.
"I remember when he was maybe a junior high school, he should not have been challenging me at all but he put my back on the mat," said Stevenson, who was a four-time NAIA All-American at Morningside. "I can only imagine where he is at now. That aspect will be phenomenal for our program."
It may be McCrystal's first coaching position, but he's been surrounded by quality coaches his whole life with Stevenson, former Morningside wrestler and current Sergeant Bluff-Luton head coach Clint Koedam and the Nebraska coaching staff. Plus he's had quality teammates to spare with such at former high school teammate and Morningside All-American Steven Garcia and former Husker Jordan Burroughs.
But it's not just McCrystal's wrestling ability that has Stevenson excited. Stevenson feels McCrystal's biggest asset is his character.
"I've known him for a so long and he's always been consistent with his character and with who he is. He comes from a great family and has great values," Stevenson said. "I believe in his foundation, that's the most important thing. ... I can't overstate how excited I am, he's going to make a huge difference. Our goal is to win a national title."
McCrystal feels everything has come full circle now that he is at Morningside.
"I've had relationships with guys involved with Morningside's program as long as I can remember," McCrystal said. "The first camp I ever went to was at Morningside. ... Morningside always has had a spot in my heart and I always followed them. I am really looking forward to it and I think I will fit in well and hopefully, I will make an impact."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!