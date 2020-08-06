Former Sergeant Bluff-Luton state champion Colton McCrystal joins Morningside's coaching staff

Stevenson's staff had an opening this upcoming season when Rulin Pederson stepped down. So Stevenson started a second recruitment of McCrystal, who this time is coming to Morningside.

"I know he is very excited and motivated to push this program to the next level," Stevenson said. "He's a huge, huge piece of us reaching the goals that we set for the program. I think Rulin is as excited as anyone. ... It's huge to get Colton here with his name recognition in the state and the skills that he has.

"I can't think of any assistant coach in NAIA that has the resume Colton has so we are blessed to have him here."

McCrystal and his wife are still in Lincoln but she has a couple of job offers in the Sioux City area.

McCrystal has been on a bit of a break from wrestling because the COVID-19 pandemic closed some of the rooms. After helping build a couple of houses, McCrystal is ready to get back to his wrestling roots and help build up Morningside's program, which didn't have an NAIA All-American this past season.