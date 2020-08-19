Former Woodbury Central wrestler Nathan Ryan helps with MMA fighter Drako Rodriguez's progression

Brett Welling, a trainer for Rodriguez, thought Ryan could step into the role Watts had at Four Seasons and specifically had it in mind that Ryan could help teach Rodriguez, who is 6-1 in his career, the wrestling technique he lacked.

"Nathan could be here more consistently and that's been crucial. Having someone with that high level of wrestling day-in and day-out has really helped out," Welling said. "He found a light in Drako and the potential he had. Nathan's got that thing in him, the competitiveness and drive. I was excited to see him in MMA, he would've done well.

"After that, he was only coming in to help Drako and then he has transitioned to doing his own class. He's done it at his own pace and it has worked really well."

Rodriguez didn't wrestle in high school, so in the octagon, he's always been focused on the boxing aspect.

However, with Ryan teaching him the wrestling aspect, it's given him more confidence going into his bantamweight bout with Martinez.

"There are times that I am focused on the boxing that I don't focus on the wrestling, like my sprawls and scrambling," Rodriguez said. "Nathan has taught me a lot. Like I can get out of a scramble now and land some punches. Little things that have helped me out and it has me confident for the next fight.