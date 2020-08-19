Former Woodbury Central wrestler Nathan Ryan helps with MMA fighter Drako Rodriguez's progression

This is the first part of a two-part series looking at Sioux City's Drako Rodriguez, who has a UFC fight on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
SIOUX CITY — Nathan Ryan is the one who is used to competing.
From high school to college, Ryan was wrestling in big matches, whether it was for a state title or in the NAIA national tournament.
Now Ryan is one of the few people who is helping Sioux City's Drako Rodriguez prepare for the biggest MMA bout of his career. On Sept. 8, Rodriguez will fight Mana Martinez in Las Vegas for Dana White's Contender Series on ESPN+ for a chance to potentially earn a UFC contract.
"This is huge for him. It's like the light at the end of the tunnel, a very long tunnel after it," Ryan said. "It's the shot at the dream that he's been working at for the past five to six years."
At one point, it was Ryan who was the one trying to train to be an MMA fighter.
Ryan was a three-time state qualifier for Woodbury Central and was a state finalist for the Wildcats.
Ryan followed that up with two national tournament appearances with Morningside's wrestling team and then after an injury, he transferred to Briar Cliff, where he qualified for the NAIA national tournament two more times.
After graduating, Ryan joined the Chargers coaching staff as a volunteer assistant. That's also when Briar Cliff assistant coach Donaco Watts got Ryan to join him at One Combat Academy at the Four Seasons.
Ryan started to train as an MMA fighter and he thought the transition was going well.
"I would say it was a very fluid (transition)," Ryan said. "The stance is a little different. Positionally, when you take someone down, the head position has to be in a certain way. It's a basic form of wrestling, you are just not trying to score points but you want to be in a dominant position."
But Ryan, 26, has dealt with an eye condition since he was 23. While training for a fight, he went to the doctor.
The news was devastating. Ryan had developed an eye condition that made it too dangerous to compete. If he took a hit to the eye, it could cause him to go blind in that eye, making Ryan's MMA career short-lived.
"It wasn't much of a career. I was just getting done with wrestling and going into MMA and I joined because I had a couple of buddies that did it," Ryan said. "I planned on fighting but the eye disease made it dangerous to compete. I still hung onto the competitive spirit of mine."
At around the same time, Watts was teaching some of the One Combat Academy fighters some wrestling techniques at Four Seasons, but because of his schedule, Watts had to step away.
Brett Welling, a trainer for Rodriguez, thought Ryan could step into the role Watts had at Four Seasons and specifically had it in mind that Ryan could help teach Rodriguez, who is 6-1 in his career, the wrestling technique he lacked.
"Nathan could be here more consistently and that's been crucial. Having someone with that high level of wrestling day-in and day-out has really helped out," Welling said. "He found a light in Drako and the potential he had. Nathan's got that thing in him, the competitiveness and drive. I was excited to see him in MMA, he would've done well.
"After that, he was only coming in to help Drako and then he has transitioned to doing his own class. He's done it at his own pace and it has worked really well."
Rodriguez didn't wrestle in high school, so in the octagon, he's always been focused on the boxing aspect.
However, with Ryan teaching him the wrestling aspect, it's given him more confidence going into his bantamweight bout with Martinez.
"There are times that I am focused on the boxing that I don't focus on the wrestling, like my sprawls and scrambling," Rodriguez said. "Nathan has taught me a lot. Like I can get out of a scramble now and land some punches. Little things that have helped me out and it has me confident for the next fight.
"I used to be more of a relaxed fighter and if they took me down, I would just let them take me down and rely on them getting tired. Now that I've been working with him, I feel my wrestling has been good. Sprawl and brawl."
Ryan said Rodriguez, who is 24 and a West grad, is a natural athlete with natural abilities and adding a ground game has only made him more dangerous.
"He was just missing a good, solid defense. If he can stay on his feet, he can go with anyone," Ryan said. "So it was get him to where he was good enough to defend a takedown or to scramble and that jumps levels for him. I have enough faith in him that I am putting a lot of my time in for him to go far."
At times, it is frustrating for Rodriguez to wrestle against Ryan because Ryan is a polished wrestler, so he usually wins most of the battles.
"But I like it, too," Rodriguez said. "It gets frustrating but I just want to get him. Get him a little mad where he can get me more. Sometimes I win a scramble but I think it's because he lets me."
Welling said Rodriguez has made "huge" gains as a wrestler under Ryan's tutelage.
"Being there, holding Drako accountable every day is big," Welling said. "There's a big difference between doing it once a week and doing it every other day. I've seen Drako grow exceptionally in one year in wrestling. Drako's boxing is really good, so they are going to try and take him down. If they can't take him down, it's a hard night for them. If he can put them on their back, he can do a lot of damage."
Ryan said he does wonder what could've been in terms of a potential MMA career but training Rodriguez has been good for him.
"Drake, he's been able to take that same passion and fuel it into something that has such high potential and he has the heart for it," Ryan said. "Fighting is such a difficult sport, a dangerous sport and if you are not all in, you are going to get messed up. Drake is all-in and I've latched onto him."
