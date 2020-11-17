Four games in, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras wants more

MINNEAPOLIS – Teammates praise the way Spencer Petras goes about his work.
Arrives early. Stays late. Meticulous in his preparation. A real student of the game.
But as Iowa’s first-year starting quarterback has guided the Hawkeyes from 0-2 to 2-2, Petras isn’t satisfied but remains committed to mirroring the growth of his teammates.
“Every game, I’m improving, getting more comfortable,’’ Petras said following Iowa’s 35-7 victory Friday night at Minnesota. “I have to keep working to eliminate the turnovers. You’re going to make bad decisions, but just like our football team, we’re getting better week to week and I think I’m doing the same thing.’’
Coach Kirk Ferentz sees the same thing.
“It’s just the way it is. With a new quarterback, there’s going to be some growing pains,’’ Ferentz said. “We all knew that. And, I’ll remind everybody it’s a new quarterback without the luxury of a spring practice, which is huge.’’
Petras has completed 72-of-134 passes for 759 yards through four games, a 53.7-percent completion rate. He has thrown three touchdown passes and has been intercepted four times.
In Friday’s 33-degree weather at TCF Bank Stadium, Petras completed 9-of-18 passes for 111 yards.
He connected on five of the first six passes he attempted.
The seventh ended up in the hands of the Golden Gophers’ John Gordon at the Hawkeye 29-yard line with 1 minute, 1 second left in the opening quarter and Iowa clinging to a 7-0 lead.
Minnesota couldn’t capitalize, ending up back at its own 45-yard line after being flagged for a personal foul and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty following Gordon’s four-yard return.
The Gophers eventually punted and Petras went back to work.
He labored to regain his touch over the next two quarters, his lone completion in nine attempts during that stretch a 10-yard throw to Nico Ragaini on a drive midway through the second quarter.
To his credit, Petras did recover to help Iowa blow the game open with 21 fourth-quarter points.
He connected on his final three attempts of the game, including an 8-yard touchdown pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette who was open in the flat on the right side of the field when Petras hit him for the score which extended a 14-0 lead with 13 minutes, 12 seconds left to play.
“That was a good play that we had been practiced all week. We saw some things on tape that told us it might work and Ihmir did a good job of executing it,’’ Petras said.
Ferentz said Petras did a good job of keeping himself in the game despite his struggles in the second and third quarters.
Although pleased with the way back-up Alex Padilla has been practicing, Ferentz said he never considered making a change under center.
“There’s no question about our confidence in Spencer, and we feel that same way about Alex,’’ Ferentz said.
Petras enjoyed the opportunity to follow up the first victory of his career a week earlier against Michigan State with his first win as a starting quarterback away from Kinnick Stadium.
He understands there will be more challenges ahead, beginning with next Saturday’s game against a Penn State team that fell to 0-4 with a 30-23 loss at Nebraska on Saturday.
Petras said the challenge begins with improved consistency in his performance.
“I have to try to eliminate the turnovers,’’ Petras said. “I have to be better than that.’’
As Iowa reaches the midpoint of its eight-game regular-season schedule, running back Tyler Goodson doesn’t believe that will be an issue.
“Spencer is a great quarterback. I’m sure things are starting to slow down for him,’’ Goodson said. “It takes time. He’s working at it every day, just like we all are.’’
Center Tyler Linderbaum sees Petras gaining a better command of the Iowa offense by the week.
“The way he leads, the way he goes about everything, he’ll only keep getting better and that is only going to be beneficial for the team.’’
