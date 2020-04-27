Four-star lineman David Davidkov commits to Iowa

One of the most highly-sought offensive line prospects in the country joined Iowa’s 2021 football recruiting class on Monday.
David Davidkov of New Trier High School in Winnetka, Ill., ranked among the top three current juniors in Illinois and a top-60 prospect nationally, announced on Twitter that he had selected the Hawkeyes from a collection of 21 scholarship offers.
The 6-foot-6, 295-pound all-state lineman canceled official visits he had scheduled to Ohio State and Michigan for June in announcing his verbal commitment.
Davidkov has had a scholarship offer from Iowa for over a year, offered while attending a junior day event in Iowa City as an underclassman in January, 2019.
He made an unofficial visit to the Iowa campus last November and was at Kinnick Stadium for the Hawkeyes’ win over eighth-ranked Minnesota. He has scheduled an official visit for June.
In beginning his announcement, Davidkov thanked his coaches at New Trier and his trainers at EFT Sports Performance “for not only supporting but mentoring me as well.’’
He also expressed appreciation to others.
“I would like to thank every college coach who has reached out to me and given me the opportunity to play at their school. Ultimately, I want to thank my family and friends for showing unconditional love at all times. Thank you for everything,’’ Davidkov wrote. “With that said, I will be committing to the University of Iowa.’’
Davidkov anchored a young offensive line last season at New Trier, which won three of its last four games to finish with a 4-5 record.
That didn’t prevent Davidkov from earning elite all-state honors.
He was one of six offensive linemen named by the Champaign News-Gazette to its 84th all-state football team, joining incoming Hawkeye freshman Tyler Elsbury of Byron in receiving that recognition.
Ranked by both Rivals and 247Sports as a four-star prospect on a five-star scale, Davidkov is ranked by 247Sports as the ninth-best offensive tackle in the Class of 2021.
Davidkov had his choice of a number of top programs from coast to coast, offered scholarships by LSU, Oregon, Boston College, Duke, Syracuse, Iowa State, Kansas and Cincinnati.
Iowa’s offer was one of 11 from Big Ten football programs, including Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue and Wisconsin.
The commitment from Davidkov, whose recruitment effort was led by Seth Wallace, is the third in the past week for an Iowa recruiting class which now numbers 12 players and is currently ranked seventh nationally by Rivals, trailing only Ohio State and Michigan among Big Ten 2021 recruiting classes.
After signing just three offensive linemen in its 2020 recruiting class, that position group is a priority for the Hawkeyes in the current recruiting cycle.
Davidkov’s commitment follows one last week from offensive lineman Beau Stephens of Blue Springs, Mo., ranked as a top-five prospect in Missouri’s current junior class.
Iowa also has commitments from two other offensive linemen, Connor Colby of Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Gennings Dunker of Lena-Winslow in Illinois.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!