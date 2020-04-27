Four-star lineman David Davidkov commits to Iowa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of the most highly-sought offensive line prospects in the country joined Iowa’s 2021 football recruiting class on Monday.

David Davidkov of New Trier High School in Winnetka, Ill., ranked among the top three current juniors in Illinois and a top-60 prospect nationally, announced on Twitter that he had selected the Hawkeyes from a collection of 21 scholarship offers.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound all-state lineman canceled official visits he had scheduled to Ohio State and Michigan for June in announcing his verbal commitment.

Davidkov has had a scholarship offer from Iowa for over a year, offered while attending a junior day event in Iowa City as an underclassman in January, 2019.

He made an unofficial visit to the Iowa campus last November and was at Kinnick Stadium for the Hawkeyes’ win over eighth-ranked Minnesota. He has scheduled an official visit for June.

In beginning his announcement, Davidkov thanked his coaches at New Trier and his trainers at EFT Sports Performance “for not only supporting but mentoring me as well.’’

He also expressed appreciation to others.