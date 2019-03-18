IOWA CITY | Iowa and Cincinnati have played one another only once in the past 39 years and that was 14 years ago.
But when they meet on the court Friday in the opening round of the NCAA tournament, they won’t be complete strangers.
The head coaches definitely know one another. In fact, they already had arranged to have their teams play each other at the United Center in Chicago next season.
“Mick Cronin’s a real good friend of mine,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said of his counterpart in Friday’s 11:15 a.m. clash in Columbus, Ohio. “Excellent coach, great guy, tremendous defensive team. They pride themselves on defensive intensity.’’
The two coaches share a common bond in that both have been impacted by cancer in their private lives and donate a great deal of time to raising money for cancer research.
McCaffery’s lost both his parents to cancer and his son, Patrick, is a cancer survivor. Cronin’s mother died of blood cancer in 2005.
“Anything I’ve been able to do to help any of the cancer causes, I’ve tried to do,’’ Cronin said in a 2014 interview. “That is very close to my heart.’’
There also is a little bit of familiarity with some of Cincinnati’s players, especially star guard Jarron Cumberland.
Cumberland, a 6-foot-5 junior who leads the Bearcats in scoring, assists, steals and 3-point field goals, played against Iowa’s Tyler Cook on the AAU circuit and was a teammate of Cook in some camps while they were in high school.
The Hawkeyes also were one of many teams that tried to recruit Cumberland out of Wilmington, Ohio.
“Versatile,’’ McCaffery said of Cumberland. “And I think as good as he was then, he’s even better now. He’s really continued to improve, in particular as a scorer. He’s always been able to do a lot of things athletically at both ends but he’s really become an incredibly consistent player.’’
Very few locals: Cumberland is one of only three Ohio natives on Cincinnati’s roster and the other two are walk-ons who have combined to play 22 minutes all season.
The Bearcats have a diverse international roster that includes two players from the Congo, one from Mali and one from the Virgin Islands.
Anyone got tickets?: Iowa’s players and coaches watched the NCAA tournament selection show together in private Sunday and it apparently was a fairly calm gathering.
“It was a relief knowing we were in the tournament,’’ Cook said. “I felt really good about our chances no matter who we were going to play.
“I don’t think anybody was nervous,’’ he added. “We were just anxious to see who we played.
Senior Nicholas Baer said energetic walk-on Nico Hobbs probably had the biggest reaction when Iowa’s name appeared on the TV screen in the South Regional, but there was sort of a delayed reaction from the only Ohio native on the team, Maishe Dailey.
“Maishe two minutes later started asking for tickets,’’ Baer said. “That’s how it goes. I’m sure they’ll be hard to come by, but I’m sure he’s looking forward to going back to Ohio.’’
Headstart: Redshirt freshman Connor McCaffery planned to wait until after the basketball season is over to join the Iowa baseball team, but he got a bit of a headstart over the weekend.
After the Hawkeyes bussed home from the Big Ten tournament in Chicago on Saturday morning, he made a pinch-hitting appearance for the Hawkeyes that afternoon, striking out in an 8-5 loss to Cal State-Northridge.
On Sunday, he played in both games of a double-header. He walked and stole a base as a pinch-hitter in Game 1 and started in left field in Game 2, collecting three hits, including a pair of doubles.
Coincidence?: Sometimes you kind of wonder if the NCAA selection committee doesn’t do these things on purpose.
Minnesota and head coach Richard Pitino have a first-round matchup against Louisville, the school that fired his father.
Wisconsin could possibly have a third-round game against Virginia, whose coach, Tony Bennett, is the son of long-time Badgers coach Dick Bennett.
And Iowa was placed in a regional in Columbus, where Fran McCaffery launched an infamous postgame verbal assault on an official just three weeks ago.
Spartans underseeded: You have to think the timing of the Big Ten championship game probably cost Michigan State a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Spartans finished beating Michigan on Sunday for the third time this season only about a half hour before the bracket was revealed on CBS.
The selection committee almost certainly had to make its decision before that game was completed.
The result was that even though the Spartans had more Quad 1 wins than any team in the country and won both the regular-season and tournament titles in perhaps the toughest league in the country, they got only a No. 2 seed in the same regional as the top overall seed, Duke.
Michigan also received a No. 2 seed and has a more palatable path to the Final Four.
The Big Ten in general didn’t do that well in the bracket. Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State all were seeded one or two notches below where they had been projected by the experts.