Fran McCaffery not making excuses for Iowa men's basketball

Nevertheless, it would be nice to have Fredrick in the backcourt against Maryland (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten), which has one of the best collections of guards in the Big Ten.

“A tough, talented group,’’ McCaffery admitted. “Obviously, (Anthony) Cowan is one of the best players in the country, but (Eric) Ayala and (Darryl) Morsell, (Aaron) Wiggins, these are veteran guys that have really proven to be terrific players in this league … Not only do they have versatile options and athletic backcourt people, they're big. They're all 6-5, 6-6, except for Cowan, who's got a tremendous burst.’’

On the plus side, the Hawkeyes finally will get a chance to play at home in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. That hasn’t happened much lately as they have flitted around the country, playing only two home games in a span of 46 days.

“My travel bag just kind of sits in the corner of the room, ready to go over and over again,’’ Kriener said. “It’s definitely good to get a little extra rest and not have to worry about flights or anything like that.’’

McCaffery said he’s looking forward to being at home now for four of the next five games.

“Our fan base, when we have been here, has been tremendous, and we need that, especially when you're playing a ranked team like Maryland,’’ he said. “It's been a good game when we've played them, whether it's been here or there. They've been good games. We're looking forward to being back here.’’

