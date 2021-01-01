Fred Hoiberg hopeful Nebraska's shooting woes subside with growth in confidence

So, as Nebraska prepares for a Saturday night game with No. 17 Michigan State – routed 81-56 at Minnesota on Monday – Hoiberg said he and his coaching staff have discussed the installation of a “simple set” on offense that provides some “structure” for who handles and takes shots on offense. It’s not Hoiberg’s preference – he likes his players to move naturally, share the ball easily and work for great shots – but, given the team is averaging 59 points in three Big Ten losses, it may be a necessity.

Ditto for consistent energy and aggression on defense. Hoiberg thought the Huskers (4-6 overall and 0-3 in the Big Ten) had that in each game until Tuesday’s loss, when NU’s lousy shooting led to drooped shoulders on defense. OSU feasted on it, especially in the second half, when the Buckeyes scored 52 points.

“We quit defending,” Hoiberg said. The coach alone addressed the media on New Year’s Day. “We quit going out there and trying to match their physicality. That’s when the thing blew open.”

Hoiberg didn’t get much sleep the night after the game, and his team was right back at the grind Thursday with a “really hard” workout despite returning home at midnight.