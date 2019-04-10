SIOUX CITY -- Due to the forecast on Friday, all schedule events for the Sioux City Relays on Friday at Olsen Stadium have been postponed to Saturday. There will be no events for the Sioux City Relays on Friday.
Events that were planned for Friday have been moved to Saturday. Due to unuseable field event venue's at Morningside's Olson Stadium, some of the field events have been shifted to South Sioux City High School for some high school field events and the University of South Dakota for some college field events.
Last year, the Saturday portion of the Sioux City Relays were canceled. To the Sioux City Relay committee's recollection, that was the first time in the Relays 55-year history that an entire day had to be canceled.
Now another full day had to be canceled due to the weather.
Saturday's events of the Sioux City Relays are still scheduled to be ran.