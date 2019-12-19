Frost says Manning, the centerpiece of NU’s skill position recruiting, ‘can change our offense’

LINCOLN, Neb. — Scott Frost has coached a lot of talented wide receivers over the years.

He’s got a couple of good ones on his roster now in JD Spielman and Wan’Dale Robinson.

But it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out why the Nebraska head coach is excited to get junior college signee Omar Manning to campus in 2020.

“He looks different than anybody I’ve ever coached and has tape to match,” Frost said Wednesday, several hours after the 6-foot-4, 225-pound receiver from Kilgore College in Texas sent in his National Letter of Intent. “I’m really excited to get him.”

Manning is the central piece of a sizable talent infusion for Nebraska not only at wide receiver but at the offensive skill positions in general in its 2020 class. The Huskers still expect to add another physically imposing receiver in February or spring of 2020 with Zavier Betts (Bellevue West), but for now Betts is the biggest, literally, of a group the Huskers are high on.