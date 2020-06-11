Future Iowa Hawkeyes like OABCIG's Cooper DeJean expect to be part of the solution

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A future generation of Iowa football players are watching, learning and believing they can be part of the solution within the Hawkeye program.

A group of 24 first-year players are scheduled to arrive in Iowa City this weekend, all part of the Hawkeyes’ 2020 recruiting class that is scheduled to begin strength and conditioning work on Monday.

They were on the outside looking in when former Hawkeye players raised allegations of racial disparities within the program last weekend, as were the 15 players who have verbally committed to be part of Iowa’s 2021 recruiting class.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, as well as Hawkeye assistant coaches and recruiting staff members, reached out to the future players on Sunday to talk, listen and answer questions at a time when the program finds itself at what Ferentz has described as a “defining moment.’’

For the players, and their parents, being reassured that the program is addressing issues is reassuring at a time when Ferentz has said there are obvious changes that need to be made and will be implemented to create a more welcoming environment for all players.