Future Iowa Hawkeyes like OABCIG's Cooper DeJean expect to be part of the solution

A future generation of Iowa football players are watching, learning and believing they can be part of the solution within the Hawkeye program.
A group of 24 first-year players are scheduled to arrive in Iowa City this weekend, all part of the Hawkeyes’ 2020 recruiting class that is scheduled to begin strength and conditioning work on Monday.
They were on the outside looking in when former Hawkeye players raised allegations of racial disparities within the program last weekend, as were the 15 players who have verbally committed to be part of Iowa’s 2021 recruiting class.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, as well as Hawkeye assistant coaches and recruiting staff members, reached out to the future players on Sunday to talk, listen and answer questions at a time when the program finds itself at what Ferentz has described as a “defining moment.’’
For the players, and their parents, being reassured that the program is addressing issues is reassuring at a time when Ferentz has said there are obvious changes that need to be made and will be implemented to create a more welcoming environment for all players.
“This is an opportunity for the program to become even better,’’ said Cooper DeJean, a safety from Ida Grove, Iowa, who is part of the 2021 recruiting class. “I trust coach Ferentz when he says that he will get things right and the program will be able to move forward.’’
Members of Iowa’s 2020 recruiting class expressed similar sentiments as they prepare to arrive on campus.
Quarterback Deuce Hogan, who earlier this month sent a note to other members of the recruiting class saying they would always be together no matter what challenges the world might present, echoed those thoughts on Twitter earlier this week.
“We’re better than okay,’’ the Grapevine, Texas, native wrote. “We are the tightest 2020 recruiting class in this country and we intend to keep it that way. We will be better for this.’’
Offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury, a 2020 recruit from Byron, Ill., agreed as he responded: “Nothing is going to break this group. Together we are strong. #Swarm20.’’
Diante Vines, a wide receiver from Danbury, Conn., took things a step further.
“All this did was make us stronger,’’ Vines wrote. “Start of change, we will make history! Hawkeye family.’’
Roy Higgins III, the father of incoming freshman linebacker Jay Higgins of Indianapolis Brebeuf Jesuit Prep, is counting on that. His family hosted a prayer circle for their son last weekend, joining family and church members, teammates and coaches and longtime friends in a faith-based sendoff.
At the same time, he also expressed his thoughts on social media.
“From my heart as a father, Iowa City, Iowa police, Iowa university, Iowa football, Iowa coaching staff, Iowa administration and faculty, Iowa fan base, next weekend I’m giving you my best,’’ Higgins wrote. “Please handle my son with care. Let’s swarm together in love.’’
Iowa’s 2021 recruiting class is ranked by scouting services as a top-15 class in the country and athletes in that class have been active participants in the ongoing national discussion on social media.
Keagan Johnson, a wide receiver from Bellevue, Neb., encouraged people to have an open mind.
“Everyone has a voice, let it be heard,’’ he wrote. “Don’t be afraid to stand up for what you believe in. This can’t keep happening. We just not stop fighting for change.’’
Another committed 2021 receiver, Arland Bruce IV of Olathe, Kan., has retweeted comments made by a number of current Iowa players, repeating their belief that those who are not willing to open themselves to change are a part of the problem.
Bruce, who has had multiple calls with Ferentz and receivers coach Kelton Copeland in recent days, said he remains “100 percent’’ committed to the Hawkeye program although fans of other programs have reached out to see how strong his commitment is given the current situation in Iowa City.
“You think tagging me is going to make me flip to Nebraska?’’ he wrote on Twitter in response to one fan’s outreach.
