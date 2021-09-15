COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff soccer sweeps Dordt with late go-ahead goals

SIOUX CITY — Briar Cliff University graduate student Flor Suarez was in the right place at the right time.

Suarez scored the go-ahead goal late in the second half that helped the Chargers defeat Dordt 3-2 on Wednesday at Faber Field in Sioux City.

The goal came at the 72-minute, 10-second mark.

Bailee Hackley drove the ball down the left-hand side of the pitch. Suarez got herself open at the middle of the field, not too far from the goal and Defenders goalkeeper Jenna Wright.

Suarez got a pass from Hackley, and Suarez used her head to place the ball near the top of the net, out of Wright’s reach.

Hackley put the Chargers on the board at the 26:26 mark. Hackley earned an assist from Taylor Alkire that put the Chargers up 1-0.

Avril Baccam tied the match at 1-1 off a penalty kick in the 67th minute.

After Suarez’s goal, Alkire added an insurance goal with 6:04 left, and BCU took a 3-1 lead. Gemma White had the assist.

Dordt made things interesting, however, with 2:31 remaining. Elle Van Wyngarden scored a goal unassisted.

BCU outshot the Defenders 9-4.