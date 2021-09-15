COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff soccer sweeps Dordt with late go-ahead goals

SIOUX CITY — Briar Cliff University graduate student Flor Suarez was in the right place at the right time.
Suarez scored the go-ahead goal late in the second half that helped the Chargers defeat Dordt 3-2 on Wednesday at Faber Field in Sioux City.
The goal came at the 72-minute, 10-second mark.
Bailee Hackley drove the ball down the left-hand side of the pitch. Suarez got herself open at the middle of the field, not too far from the goal and Defenders goalkeeper Jenna Wright.
Suarez got a pass from Hackley, and Suarez used her head to place the ball near the top of the net, out of Wright’s reach.
Hackley put the Chargers on the board at the 26:26 mark. Hackley earned an assist from Taylor Alkire that put the Chargers up 1-0.
Avril Baccam tied the match at 1-1 off a penalty kick in the 67th minute.
After Suarez’s goal, Alkire added an insurance goal with 6:04 left, and BCU took a 3-1 lead. Gemma White had the assist.
Dordt made things interesting, however, with 2:31 remaining. Elle Van Wyngarden scored a goal unassisted.
BCU outshot the Defenders 9-4.
Wright had five saves while Chargers goalie Darrien Sclafani had no saves.
Just like the women, the BCU men’s soccer team needed a late goal to defeat the Defenders.
The Chargers men won 2-1, thanks to Sebastian Justiniano’s goal at the 68:44 mark.
Jacob Harvey had the assist that put the Chargers up by that 2-1 score.
The Chargers got on the board first, at the 19:10 milestone. Bernardo Torres scored an unassisted goal.
Phil Appelt scored Dordt’s lone goal, and it came at the 49:56 mark.
BCU took 20 shots, 10 in each half. Harvey led the Chargers with four shots, while Justiniano and Rodrigo Oliviera took three apiece.
Dordt’s Brandon Hansen recorded 12 saves; BCU’s Leandro Faria had five saves.
Late Tuesday
Morningside wins Siouxland Invite
Landsmeer Golf Club has been the site of many Morningside University men's golf program-best.
Riding the red-hot play of senior Xan Milligan, the Mustangs fired off a 275 over the final 18 of the Siouxland Invitational.
Milligan reset the 36-hole individual low score mark, winding up at 134 to eclipse senior teammate Sam Storey and his 135 at last fall's Northwest Iowa Invitational. He did so by going 69 at The Ridge Golf Course in Sioux Center Monday, Sept. 13, and 65 at Landsmeer, with the 65 being the second-lowest 18-hole score in program history.