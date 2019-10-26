ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Garrett Packer treated Saturday’s game like any other, even though it was his first career start for the fifth-ranked Northwestern College football team.
Packer, a redshirt freshman from Colo-Nesco High School, ran for 144 yards in a 23-3 Red Raiders win on Saturday at De Valois Stadium. The Red Raiders remain unbeaten at 7-0 and are still tied at the top of the Great Plains Athletic Conference with Morningside at 6-0. Doane fell to 4-5 overall and is 4-3 in GPAC play, losing back-to-back game.
Packer admitted that there were nerves before the game, knowing he was taking Jacob Kalogonis’ place as the primary running back.
Kalogonis did not play Saturday due to an ankle sprain sustained last week, but Red Raiders coach Matt McCarty is optimistic Kalogonis returns next week at Briar Cliff.
Packer averaged 6.9 yards per carry, and scored two touchdowns on the ground, both coming in the third quarter.
“Honestly, the key was just following the blocks of my O-Line,” Packer said. “They did a really good job today, along with Tyson (Kooima) and our passing game keep us balanced. It kept the (Doane) defense on edge, and allowed us to run the ball so well.”
Packer closed out a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a 3-yard run with 5 minutes, 27 seconds remaining in the third. The big play of that drive was a 34-yard run on a quarterback draw from Kooima.
Less than 7 minutes later, Packer dashed for 54 yards after seeing a big opening on the left side of the field, and that gave the Red Raiders the cushion they needed.
“I just took the hand off and bounced it outside,” Packer said. “There was a wide-open hole with nobody there so I took off as far as I could. I felt like whenever we ran the ball, there was an opening somewhere.”
McCarty enjoyed seeing the freshman take off on a big run to the end zone.
“He’s a really hard runner,” McCarty said. “He’s had an awesome season. He’s worked really hard, and he doesn’t get many carries because we usually have Jake healthy.”
The other non-Packer touchdown scored by Northwestern came in the first quarter when Drake Brezina ran the ball on a snap in a wildcat formation from the 4-yard line on its opening drive, which went 85 yards on 10 plays.
Shane Solberg also caught a 20-yard pass in that opening drive, and in the third quarter, Solberg became the school’s all-time leader in receptions, passing Chad Netten (162) in that category.
Solberg caught five passes for 73 yards, moving his career receptions total to 163.
“It’s just a number,” Solberg said. “We’re working for something as a team right now. I can’t brag enough about that offensive line. I can’t brag enough about Tyson, who throws those balls to me.”
Solberg, however, wasn’t the Red Raiders’ leading receiver. Freshman Michael Storey from Spencer held that honor, as Storey caught five passes for 113 yards.
Kooima was 16-for-27 for 233 yards, but did not throw a touchdown pass.
Defensively, Northwestern kept the pressure on Doane quarterback Drake Davidson didn’t have much time to throw the ball, especially in the second half.
Red Raiders senior linebacker Tanner Machacek led the charge, as he led the Red Raiders with 11 total tackles and 2.5 sacks. Machacek also had 2.5 tackles for loss.
Brett Moser, Sean Powell and T.J. Jones each had five total tackles.
McCarty has seen growth in the defense week-by-week.
“I thought the defense played outstanding,” McCarty said. “Up front, we really played well on both sides of the ball. Great pass coverage, it really starts with pressure up front. They made them uncomfortable. Sometimes you get sacks, and even when you’re surrounding (the quarterback), that’s a positive.”