George Conditt ready to approach game with new mindset

When Iowa State got back from Austin, Texas after losing to the Longhorns 72-68 — a game Conditt played just five minutes — Conditt called his dad, George Conditt III, who played football at Iowa State and knows what it takes to be a high-level Division I athlete.

“I sat down and got on the phone with my dad and we talked and talked and talked,” Conditt said. “He listened and told me what I needed to do.”

So, what did the elder Conditt tell his son?

“He said to start over,” the younger Conditt said. “He said, ‘Start your mindset over. You came into this season with a goal and you know what you wanted. Early on, you were competing to get that goal and these last few games, you haven’t. You need to get back to it.’”

After the phone call, he set up a one-on-one workout with assistant coach James Kane for Sunday morning.

Conditt’s reduced minutes aren’t all on Conditt, however. Solomon Young, who Conditt replaced in the starting lineup and stepped up his game as well.

Young had a career game against Oklahoma State where he scored 27 points and had nine rebounds.