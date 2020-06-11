George Floyd death hits UNI's Elerson G. Smith hard

Smith also returned home and participated in a peaceful march in downtown Minneapolis that eventually crossed the Interstate 35 Bridge.

“That was great,” continued Smith. “It was very empowering. … It showed the heart of Minneapolis because it was more than 10,000 people marching for miles. We were saying our part and letting people know that injustice won’t be stood for any longer, that black lives do matter, and if you can’t get that through to your heart we are going to keep letting you know.”

Smith believes the message of those peaceful protesters is finally starting to be heard across the nation. He has added his voice to the movement on a limited basis over social media and has taken time to absorb a lot of information.

“I’ve posted on social media, but I think there are many people out there with great voices, bigger voices than mine and I’ve tried to listen to them and promote their voices,” Smith said.

Smith was one of 25 minority athletes on UNI's spring roster of more than 80. Since the overwhelming majority of the Panther's roster is white, he anticipates there will be some uncomfortable but productive conversations with teammates.