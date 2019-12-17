Georgia Tech sweeps South Dakota for volleyball tournament title

VERMILLION, S.D. — For much of the season, the South Dakota volleyball team has been able to find a way to slow down opposing attacks.

Georgia Tech’s attack was one that the Coyotes didn’t have an answer for.

The Yellow Jackets came into the National Invitational Volleyball Championship match hitting .282 on the season and while the Coyotes were able to hold Georgia Tech below its season average at .254, the Yellow Jackets got the key kills when they needed them, specifically from Mariana Brambilla.

That allowed Georgia Tech to take two tight sets early on, 25-23 and 25-23, and then the Yellow Jackets controlled the third set 25-17 to sweep USD for the NIVC title on Tuesday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Complex.

“Sets one and two, we played at a high level. One or two plays made the difference,” USD coach Leanne Williamson said. “We made some really good plays but couldn’t finish. I think all of their hitters play with a lot of range. They were able to attack multiple areas on the floor. Once once thing stopped working, they went to something else.”

For Georgia Tech, it was as simple as just sticking to the gameplan that got the Yellow Jackets — picked to finish 11th in the ACC but finished second — to this point.