Georgia Tech wins National Invitational Volleyball Championship with sweep over South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. — For much of the season, the South Dakota volleyball team has been able to find a way to slow down opposing attacks.
Georgia Tech’s attack was one that the Coyotes didn’t have an answer for.
The Yellow Jackets came into the National Invitational Volleyball Championship match hitting .282 on the season and while the Coyotes were able to hold Georgia Tech below its season average at .254, the Yellow Jackets got the key kills when they needed them, specifically from Mariana Brambilla.
That allowed Georgia Tech to take two tight sets early on, 25-23 and 25-23, and then the Yellow Jackets controlled the third set 25-17 to sweep USD for the NIVC title on Tuesday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Complex.
“Sets one and two, we played at a high level. One or two plays made the difference,” USD coach Leanne Williamson said. “We made some really good plays but couldn’t finish. I think all of their hitters play with a lot of range. They were able to attack multiple areas on the floor. Once once thing stopped working, they went to something else.”
For Georgia Tech, it was as simple as just sticking to the gameplan that got the Yellow Jackets — picked to finish 11th in the ACC but finished second — to this point.
“We just kept talking about doing the things we’ve done all year,” Georgia Tech coach Michelle Collier said. “Offense has been the strength. Lots of weapons from a lot of sides. This match was one of our lowest offensive matches and we just had a good balanced offense that’s been really effective. It’s been a collective effort.”
Georgia Tech finishes the season 26-8 with the NIVC championship.
While the loss stings now, the Coyotes put together one of the best seasons in the program’s history. They may not have made the NCAA tournament, but USD finished as the NIVC runner-up with a 31-3 record, the most wins in a single season in the program’s history.
“They should be proud of what they accomplished. The seniors have taken this team to a new level,” Williamson said. “It’s something you can’t take away with a loss. There is an emotional roller coaster (with not making the NCAA tournament) but this team did a good job of handling the disappointment and key losses to help us get better in the end.”
The attendance for the match at the SCSC was 2,431, which is the biggest crowd to ever attend a USD volleyball match.
“It was an absolutely incredible environment,” Williamson said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better showing. It was an incredible thing that we have the support we have here and it has continued to grow throughout this year.”
The Coyotes got off to a slow start, trailing 6-1. USD found its footing and went on a 5-0 run to tie the set at 6-6 and later were up 17-14.
The Yellow Jackets stuck with USD and a kill by Kayla Kaiser got Georgia Tech within one. She then teamed up on a block to tie the set at 20.
Then Mariana Brambilla got going as she put down back-to-back kills for a 22-20 Yellow Jacket lead. She finished with four kills in Georgia Tech’s final five points as the Yellow Jackets claimed the first set 25-23.
Brambilla finished with 16 kills on .250 hitting.
“She has been doing a great job. It’s a new position for her this year on the right side,” Collier said. “She adjusted well and has been super consistent and a go-to player for us. She has gotten us out of trouble. She’s a good player to have with your back against the wall.”
USD dug itself an early hole again, trailing 4-1, and the Coyotes bounced back with another early run, this time a 6-1 one that put USD up 7-5.
USD kept a 13-11 lead when Brambilla had back-to-back kills to spark a 5-1 run for the Yellow Jackets, who held onto the lead for the rest of the set.
USD was down 22-18 when Sami Slaughter sparked a 4-1 run with a kill to get the Coyotes within one. Bramilla stepped up again, putting down two kills to give the Yellow Jackets the 25-23 set two win.
Georgia Tech won the first three points of the first set and took an 11-4 lead. The Yellow Jackets controlled the third to finish out the sweep with a 25-17 victory.
Elizabeth Juhnke led USD with 15 kills and Sami Slaughter finished with nine kills. Madison Jurgens had 30 assists and Anne Rasmussen finished with 13 digs.