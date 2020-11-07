GPAC CROSS COUNTRY: Dordt sweeps team championships

Morningside coach David Nash took a little extra time explaining tactics to Honomichl because of how the wind was going to be a factor.

“She handled the race better than anyone else,” Nash said. “She asked more questions because it’s an element that she’s not used to. I knew right away that it was going to bode well for her.”

Emalee Fundermann finished in sixth place overall with a time of 19:17.29. She also received a medal for placing in the top-10.

“For her to get sixth, that tells me she gave every ounce that she had,” Nash said.

The Mustangs had two runners who placed in the top-10, but was that going to be enough to get an automatic bid?

The top-two teams in each NAIA conference get an automatic bid, and there are only six at-large bids up for grabs this season.

When the Mustangs women returned back to their camp, the women had tears in their eyes, thinking they hadn’t done enough to get second.

Nash originally thought the Mustangs had placed fourth, judging by what the runners explained how they thought they raced.

Nash’s wife, Shelly Nash, found him and told him that the Mustangs actually placed second.