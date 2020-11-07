GPAC CROSS COUNTRY: Dordt sweeps team championships

Going into Saturday, Dordt University cross country coach Nate Wolf thought the Defenders men and women were prepared to run their best race of the season.
Wolf turned out to be right.
The Defenders women’s cross country team took the individual and team championships at the Great Plains Athletic Conference meet in Yankton, S.D., while the Dordt men won the conference title.
The Defenders women won with 27 points, and the men took the title with 34 points.
“We felt like the training that we'd been doing indicated that they would be able to generate a strong finish,” Wolf said.
Taylor Anema won the GPAC women’s race with a time of 18 minutes, 50 seconds in the 5,000-meter race at Fox Run Golf Course.
Anema, a freshman, had never won a cross country race at the collegiate level, even though she got close in previous races.
In the season opener at home, Anema she was fourth in 18:37. Anema then placed fifth at the Morningside Invitational on Sept. 19, then two weeks later at the same Adams Nature Preserve course, the Defenders freshman placed sixth.
Anema was able to break through in the final race of the season before the NAIA race that will be held in Cedar Rapids during the spring.
When Anema finished her race, she told coach Wolf how much fun she had.
“I think that carried a lot of different meanings for her,” Wolf said. “I think there’s a confidence boost. I told her to enjoy it. There’s only one person per gender who can be a conference champion. Winning the GPAC is really difficult to do.”
Anema became the third consecutive women’s individual champion for the Defenders. In 2018, Annechiena Knevelbaard won the meet in North Bend, Neb. Last season, current assistant coach Olivia Couch took the GPAC championship as a senior on Dordt’s home course.
“Taylor fits the mold,” Wolf said. “She’s soft spoken but she likes to run. I think being a part of a team where she had other women to run with at the front is huge. She had to learn how to race. She was able to lean on her teammates to learn how to run.”
Dordt had four runners in the top-5. Defenders junior Eden Winslow was second (18:51.33), senior Jordan DeGroot was fourth (19:06.24) and freshman Jessica DeGroot was fifth with a time of 19:10.38.
The one women’s runner who broke up a top-5 clean sweep for Dordt was Morningside’s Kristine Honomichl, who finished in third place, turning in a time of 18:56.06. This year is the first time Honomichl tried out for cross country, and the fall portion of that season ended with a medal.
Morningside coach David Nash took a little extra time explaining tactics to Honomichl because of how the wind was going to be a factor.
“She handled the race better than anyone else,” Nash said. “She asked more questions because it’s an element that she’s not used to. I knew right away that it was going to bode well for her.”
Emalee Fundermann finished in sixth place overall with a time of 19:17.29. She also received a medal for placing in the top-10.
“For her to get sixth, that tells me she gave every ounce that she had,” Nash said.
The Mustangs had two runners who placed in the top-10, but was that going to be enough to get an automatic bid?
The top-two teams in each NAIA conference get an automatic bid, and there are only six at-large bids up for grabs this season.
When the Mustangs women returned back to their camp, the women had tears in their eyes, thinking they hadn’t done enough to get second.
Nash originally thought the Mustangs had placed fourth, judging by what the runners explained how they thought they raced.
Nash’s wife, Shelly Nash, found him and told him that the Mustangs actually placed second.
The Mustangs edged Northwestern 94-95 for the conference runner-up. Morningside had four runners in the top-30; the Red Raiders only had three.
David Nash was stunned, but he returned to camp and told the women the news. The tears from the runners turned to tears of joy.
“It was one of the most real moments I’ve had as a coach,” David Nash said. “It was just crazy. It was a reversal of emotions, and you don’t see that very often. We did just enough.”
Northwestern’s lead runner was junior Anna Hiebner, who finished eighth (19:28.28).
Briar Cliff placed 11th in the team standings, led by Amory Prue in 66th (22:43.63).
Men’s race
Dordt losing to Doane earlier in the season might have been the best thing to happen to the Defenders going into Saturday’s meet.
The Defenders ran loose, and that led to a conference title.
Davis Tebben led the Defenders pack with a runner-up time of 26:09.67 on the 8,000-meter course, trailing only Doane’s Shawn Kiptoo (25:44).
Being more loose allowed Dordt to run for position.
“Some of those guys ran faster than they did today, and they were willing to do what they needed to do to pack as many people as possible,” Wolf said.
The Defenders had four men get into the top-10. Franklin Reinders, Joe Anderson and Eric Steiger all finished consecutively between sixth and eighth. Reinders’ time was 26:49.06.
Northwestern clinched a national team berth on the men’s side, placing second behind its Sioux County rivals by 19 points.
The Red Raiders had three runners who placed in the top-10: Dylan Hendricks in fifth (26:38.62), Jakob VanDerWerff in ninth (26:54.17) and Leviticus Cross was 10th (26:55.38).
Morningside will send one man to the national meet in Cedar Rapids, as Connor Ritz placed fourth in 26:34.
According to Nash, Ritz started in 27th place at the 1.5-mile mark, then moved his way up throughout the race, finding runners to use as a wind shield.
“It was like a Picasso moment,” Nash said.
Briar Cliff placed 10th, as the Chargers’ leader was Soichiro Nagao with a 32nd-place time of 28:27.
