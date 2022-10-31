GPAC fields set for postseason soccer tournaments

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University, Dordt University, Morningside University and Northwestern College have advanced to the Great Plains Athletic Conference postseason men’s soccer tournament, while Brar Cliff, Dordt and Morningside have qualified in the women's socceer postseason tourney.

The women's tournament opens Wednesdays with quarterfinal matches, while the men's quarterfinals start Thursday.

Regular season champion Jamestown (11-0-1) is the top seed in the women's tournament, and Briar Cliff (10-0-2) is the two seed. Dordt (6-4-2) is the five seed, and Morningside (5-4-3) is the six seed.

Regular season champion Hastings (10-0-1), is the top seed for the men's tournament, and Concordia (8-1-2), is the two seed. Dordt (6-1-4) and Northwestern (6-2-3).are the third and fourth seeds, while Morningside (3-2-6) and Briar Cliff (3-3-5) are the sixth and seventh seeds, respectively.

In the women's quarterfinals Wednesday, Briar Cliff will host seven seed Concordia at 1 p.m., and Dordt will travel to four seed Midland for a 7:30 p.m. contest. Morningside will travel to Hastings for a 7 p.m. matchup with the three seed.

For the men's quarterfinals Thursday, Dordt wil host Morningside at 5 p.m. in Sioux Center, and Northwestern will host Midland at 7 p.m. Briar Cliff will travel to Concordia for a 6 p.m. contest. Hastings will host Mount Marty.

The women's semifinals will be played on Saturday at the highest remaining seeds, with the finals scheduled for Nov. 10.

The men's semifinals will be played on Nov. 8 at the highest remaining seeds, with the finals set for Nov. 11.

The winner of the women's GPAC tournament will advance, as the league’s second automatic representative, to the NAIA National Women’s Soccer National Championship opening round, (Nov. 17-19). If the regular season champion Jamestown wins the postseason tournament, Briar Cliff will receive the second NAIA berth as the regular season runner-up.

The winner of the men's GPAC tournament will advance, as the league’s second automatic representative, to the NAIA National Men’s Soccer National Championship opening round (on Nov. 17-19). If the regular season champion (Hastings) wins the postseason tournament, Concordia, as the two seed, will receive the second NAIA berth.

The women's national champioinship finals will be played at Orange Beach, Alabama, Nov. 29–Dec. 5. The men's national championship will be held in Decatur, Alabama, Nov. 29–Dec. 5.