The Morningside University softball team stayed alive in the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament with a 9-1 win over Hastings.

With the victory, the second-seeded Mustangs advenged a tournament-opening loss to No. 7 seed Hastings, which won the first round game, 3-1.

Morningisde (33-13) rebounded with a 5-0 win over Jamestown to end the day on Wednesday, then used a five-inning second inning to overcome an early 1-0 hole against Hastings in Sioux City on Thursday.

Briar Cliff (33-16) edged Dordt, 2001, in the first round and was defeated by Northwestern 9-0 in Wednesday's afternoon game.

Pitchers Grace Buffington and Bralen Biddlecome combined to limit Hastings to just two hits on Thursday.

The big inning got started when the Mustangs' Ellie Gengler singledm was sacrificed to second and stole third and scored on a Hastings throwing error.

Mykel Ann Gray, who ended 4-for-4, then doubled in Vanessa Bohuslavsky, Sydney Petersen doubled in Gray and Morgan Nixon plated two with a run-scoring base hit.

Gray then supplied an insurance run in the fourth with a solo home run, and Morningside would tack on two more in the fifth. Gray would again double and drive in her x RBI of the game, and Mackenna Sidzyik would single in Gengler.

The afternoon games on Thursday weren't comleted by press time.

Northwestern went 2-0 on Wednesday to cruise through its side of the bracket while Morningside had to rebound after the early loss.

The conference championship will be decided on Saturday. Northwestern matched up with Mount Marty in the afternoon. The top-seeded Red Raiders would host Saturday's best-of-three title series in Orange City with a win, otherwise the host will be the highest remaining seed.

Mount Marty knocked Briar Cliff out of the tournament with a 4-3 win in 12 innings.

Mount Marty's Lilinoe Nihi drove in Elisabeth McGill for the go-ahead run in the 12th. Abigail Page drove in two Mount Marty runs while Bailey Kortan added another Lancer RBI.