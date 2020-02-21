GPAC WRESTLING: Morningside sits in second place after Day 1

SIOUX CITY — Following the first day of the GPAC national qualifier tournament, the Morningside College wrestling team sits in second place behind Concordia.

The Bulldogs have 64.5 points.

The tournament is being held on the campus of Morningside, and the Mustangs defended its home mat well.

The Mustangs sent seven men to the semifinal round on Friday, earning 52 points in the first day of action.

Morningside's Jacob Wiley and Phil Rasmussen are seeking a second trip to the national tournament, and were among the seven who got off to a good start on Friday.

Wiley, competing in the 197-pound division, pinned Seth Solano of Doane University in 1 minute, 22 seconds. He'll face Briar Cliff's Caleb Shanks in the semifinals on Saturday.

Rasmussen, the Mustangs' 285-pounder needed 53 seconds to pin Gunnar Gardner of Hastings in the quarterfinals. Rasmussen will also meet up with a Chargers wrestler — Matt Wilke — in the semifinals.

Wilke had to win twice to get to the semis. In the first round, he defeated Concordia's Demetrius Miller 3-2, then in the quarterfinals, Wilke beat Midland's Daniel Pena 2-1.