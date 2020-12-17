Grand View beats Morningside for 97th-straight win

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside was able to take a couple of matches in the dual against top-ranked Grand View but the Vikings won the final five matches to pick up its 97th-straight dual win with a 31-7 victory over the Mustangs at Allee Gym on Thursday.

Morningside's win came from nationally-ranked John Diener, who not only one but picked up a convincing victory. Diener scored a 10-2 major decision over Giovanny Bonilla at 157 points.

Morningside's other victory came at 141 points as Noah Styskal defeated Dan Leal by a 9-4 decision.

Grand View won the first two matches of the night for a 6-0 lead when Styskal got his victory. Grand View then won the next match for a 9-3 lead before Diener's major decision got the Mustangs within 9-7.

But then the Vikings won the next five matches. First getting back-to-back decisions and then getting a two pins and a major decision for the 31-7 victory.

