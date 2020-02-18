Great Plains Athletic Conference adds men's volleyball

Dordt men's volleyball coach Chad Hanson said men's volleyball has found a good footing in Sioux Center.

"The guys we are bringing in have been on four-year commitments, not just a one or two-year commitment, and that's making better dividends of the relational, competitive, on-court awareness of how to be successful," Hanson said. "We are still early, and I wish we didn't have to say that in year five, but I believe that the new roads we are paving, it's wet cement but it's really heading in the right direction."

Morningside coach Scott Tschetter said there has been a major increase in the amount of schools that are offering men's volleyball.

"There were more than 100 programs started in the last seven to 10 years and there are currently approximately 10,000 boys in the country that are playing volleyball," Tschetter said. "We are starting to see an increase in that. Minnesota is working to try and sanction it as a high school sport and is a heavily populated state so that should help. Colorado is another state that just sanctioned high school ball."

Morningside junior outside hitter Jackson Presha has been playing the sport since sixth grade and is excited to see the sport grow even more.

"In Florida, men's volleyball is a thing and a lot of people participate," Presha said. "You can't explain the game in words. You see the power of it. There's lots of energy in the sport after every point and not a lot of sports can match those explosions. I'm excited that we get to be a part of the growth of our sport."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Sports newsletter Get local sports news delivered to your inbox daily! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.