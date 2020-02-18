Great Plains Athletic Conference adds men's volleyball

SIOUX CITY -- The Great Plains Athletic Conference is no stranger to men's volleyball. For the past few seasons, three GPAC schools - Morningside, Briar Cliff and Dordt - have been competing in the sport but in an unaffiliated grouping since the NAIA requires six schools in a conference.
Then Jamestown added men's volleyball and is currently competing in its first season. Hastings College followed and announced it will start a men's volleyball program in 2020-21, leaving the GPAC only one school short being able to add men's volleyball as a sport.
Conversations were ongoing with Ottawa University, which is in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, and once the GPAC had five schools with men's volleyball, Ottawa decided to join the GPAC as an affiliate member in men's volleyball, giving the GPAC the sixth school it needed.
On Tuesday at The Arena, GPAC commissioner Corey Westra announced that the GPAC will officially add men's volleyball as the 22nd sport in the conference starting in 2020-21.
"This has been in the making for quite some time and we are very excited," Westra said. "Next year we will have conference championships, conference matches, a conference tournament in the sport of men's volleyball. It should minimalize travel a little bit and bring excitement within the players and coaches in the league because they will get to compete with themselves just like the other GPAC sports.
"We have tremendous competition in the GPAC and men's volleyball will be no exception."
There are currently 49 men's volleyball programs in NAIA for the 2019-20 season. With the GPAC adding men's volleyball, the conference now has an automatic berth to the NAIA men's volleyball national tournament, which is hosted by Grand View in Des Moines, starting in the 2020-21 season. The season runs from February through April.
"Three to five years we've been having these discussions," Westra said. "I want to give out an acknowledgment to Scott Crawford, the commissioner of the KCAC. This is the first time the GPAC has taken the lead with a KCAC school. That relationship is really strong and he was all on board with the GPAC to take this on as a GPAC sport."
Ottawa is a member of the KCAC but will compete in the GPAC for men's volleyball. Ottawa is 5-3 this season and is ranked No. 10 in the latest NAIA poll.
"This is an exciting time for men's volleyball as a sport, the Ottawa University men's volleyball program and the GPAC," Ottawa coach Beau Barnthson said. "Being an affiliate member of the GPAC and allowing the conference to recognize men's volleyball as a conference sport is a great sign of things to come. We are honored and excited to be a member of this great conference."
It's the first sport that has been added to the GPAC since 2016-17 when cheer and dance was added.
Morningside was the first school to add men's volleyball six seasons ago and Briar Cliff and Dordt both added it the next season.
"It's really exciting. It's great to see the sport grow as a whole and great to see it have an impact and a presence in this part of the country, which is, in my opinion, needed tremendously," Briar Cliff coach Trevor Schirman said. "It's just exciting to see it and I truly feel like now that it is a GPAC sport, I think we are going to see the floodgates open. I think Northwestern is going to pull the trigger quickly."
Briar Cliff is 7-3 on the season and was receiving votes in latest poll. In 2017-18, the Chargers qualified for the national tournament. Morningside is 3-9 this season, Dordt is 3-5 and Jamestown is 6-1.
With the addition of Ottawa, Schirman feels the GPAC will be quite competitive right away in men's volleyball.
"Historically the last few years, our combined conference with the St. Louis schools, the Kansas City schools and our schools up here has been the best conference in the country," Schirman said. "We are looking forward to having our own standalone conference. I think Jamestown is doing a great job in their first year. There is no reason why we can't compete at the national level. We are doing it now without being in a unified conference so I think we will only strengthen. Come see the boys play."
Dordt men's volleyball coach Chad Hanson said men's volleyball has found a good footing in Sioux Center.
"The guys we are bringing in have been on four-year commitments, not just a one or two-year commitment, and that's making better dividends of the relational, competitive, on-court awareness of how to be successful," Hanson said. "We are still early, and I wish we didn't have to say that in year five, but I believe that the new roads we are paving, it's wet cement but it's really heading in the right direction."
Morningside coach Scott Tschetter said there has been a major increase in the amount of schools that are offering men's volleyball.
"There were more than 100 programs started in the last seven to 10 years and there are currently approximately 10,000 boys in the country that are playing volleyball," Tschetter said. "We are starting to see an increase in that. Minnesota is working to try and sanction it as a high school sport and is a heavily populated state so that should help. Colorado is another state that just sanctioned high school ball."
Morningside junior outside hitter Jackson Presha has been playing the sport since sixth grade and is excited to see the sport grow even more.
"In Florida, men's volleyball is a thing and a lot of people participate," Presha said. "You can't explain the game in words. You see the power of it. There's lots of energy in the sport after every point and not a lot of sports can match those explosions. I'm excited that we get to be a part of the growth of our sport."