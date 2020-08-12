Great Plains Athletic Conference sets return to play guidelines

"Given where we are at, there is hardly a place you go right now that doesn't have some kind of a mask requirement. With our schools coming on board and our campuses really have a high level of that in play, it just made sense for us to make that move."

The NAIA isn't mandating COVID-19 testing for the fall semester. Each GPAC school will determine what it wants to do in terms of testing student-athletes for COVID-19 as in when and how often.

The GPAC will follow a screening protocol that is aligned with the NAIA. Student-athletes will answer a series of questions such as if they are coughing or have any symptoms associated with COVID-19. Temperature checks will also be part of the screening protocol.

"There's a point system that goes with the questions. That will activate a series of reactions of what needs to happen, the next steps," Westra said. "Our athletic trainers are really engaged in this, they know exactly what they are doing with this. They've got this pretty well in grasp and I think they will do a good job.

"Our medical docs, each campus has one, they know what they are dealing with. They know this is a serious situation and they have to be prepared and take the necessary steps."