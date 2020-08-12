Great Plains Athletic Conference sets return to play guidelines

SIOUX CITY -- As the Big Ten, the Big 12 and the rest of the Power 5 NCAA conference were figuring out whether they would have a fall athletic season earlier this week, the Great Plains Athletic Conference was one step ahead.
Not only is the GPAC going to carry on with a fall athletic season, a decision the conference made in June and reaffirmed a few weeks ago, even with the NAIA moving fall championships to the spring of 2021, it also released its return to play guidelines to each member school on Wednesday.
"We've really done a good job I think of keeping the decision based on what we know for us," GPAC commissioner Corey Westra said. "Certainly outside factors are there and you are aware, but I would say our presidents have never watched overly close of what others do. We really try and focus on who the GPAC is and where we are within this region and the trends in the region.
"I think we've done a good job of trying to stay to ourselves and make the best decisions for us. I've been really happy with that frame of mind. It's really important that we do work together."
The guidelines covered testing and contact tracing information, screening procedures, removal from and return to competition/practice guidelines, gameday protocols, specific rule modifications for the fall of 2020, GPAC scheduling intentions, crowd and fan attendance protocols, communication strategies and general guidelines.
The GPAC is hoping to allow fans at most competitions but that will be up to each college on how it wants to handle the situation. Each member school will follow their local and state guidelines for maximum attendees at each venue. The number of fans allowed in venues may fluctuate during the season at each campus.
Westra said the GPAC will put a COVID-19 update page on its website so fans can see which school is allowing fans, how many and who will be allowed.
"If you have fans in the stands, you follow the state and local guidelines for what your capacity is but you still have the autonomy to decide if you want to," Westra said. "We won't know how that fully looks until we get closer to the year. They have a month to wrestle with that yet to see what that looks like. Some venues are a little more challenging than other venues."
If and when fans are allowed at athletic events, the GPAC will require the use of face masks at all competitions, indoor and outdoor.
Westra said it was pretty straightforward to require masks at athletic events.
"I think everybody understands that's a spot we need to be in. We need to do everything we possibly can," Westra said. "Everyone was very understanding of that. We all know we can change along the way. You can always take restrictions back. You can always take guidelines back.
"Given where we are at, there is hardly a place you go right now that doesn't have some kind of a mask requirement. With our schools coming on board and our campuses really have a high level of that in play, it just made sense for us to make that move."
The NAIA isn't mandating COVID-19 testing for the fall semester. Each GPAC school will determine what it wants to do in terms of testing student-athletes for COVID-19 as in when and how often.
The GPAC will follow a screening protocol that is aligned with the NAIA. Student-athletes will answer a series of questions such as if they are coughing or have any symptoms associated with COVID-19. Temperature checks will also be part of the screening protocol.
"There's a point system that goes with the questions. That will activate a series of reactions of what needs to happen, the next steps," Westra said. "Our athletic trainers are really engaged in this, they know exactly what they are doing with this. They've got this pretty well in grasp and I think they will do a good job.
"Our medical docs, each campus has one, they know what they are dealing with. They know this is a serious situation and they have to be prepared and take the necessary steps."
If a player tests positive for COVID-19 or has to quarantine, each school will follow the guidance of each local health department. Morningside and Briar Cliff would follow the guidelines of Siouxland District Health and Northwestern and Dordt would follow the advice from their county health departments if the situation arises.
With the fall championships postponed to the spring, it allows teams who have a number of positive tests or players quarantined to move around their schedules a bit since there is a longer timeframe to get those contests in.
"Our student-athletes know what's at stake here," Westra said. "I would not underestimate this generation of students. They are smart, strong and very determined people. They know they are a part of this and have to do the right things as well. I have full faith they are going to do that. I think they want to play more than anybody as well so they know they have to take those extra steps."
Practice for all GPAC athletics starts on Saturday, Aug. 15, as per NAIA guidelines. The first competition date for volleyball, men's and women's soccer and cross country is Saturday, Sept. 5, and the first football games are Saturday, Sept. 12. GPAC teams can schedule a contest or two in the spring season in order to gear up for potential postseason play.
By Aug. 20, Westra said the dates for the fall championships that moved to the spring will be known. Sioux City and the Tyson Events Center hosts the NAIA women's volleyball tournament, which is now in the spring of 2021.
Westra said the winter sports were talked about during the GPAC Council of Presidents meeting but nothing was determined. It was a regular discussion of ideas so the group can get a head start just in case the COVID-19 pandemic forces more changes.
