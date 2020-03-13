Great Plains Athletic Conference suspends athletics for three weeks

SIOUX CITY -- The decision wasn't made lightly.
But it was also a decision Great Plains Athletic Conference commissioner Corey Westra and the GPAC presidents knew they had to make in order to ensure the safety and health of their student-athletes.
On Friday, Westra announced that the GPAC is suspending all GPAC intercollegiate sports activities, which includes organized practices and competitions, starting on Monday, March 16, and extending for three weeks through Sunday, April 5.
The decision was made because of the current concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
"We really appreciate everyone's patience and understanding," Westra said. "These aren't easy decisions but it's about the student-athletes' health and well-being. It's hard but it's about their safety and getting them into an environment of where we want them to be safe. Keeping that in mind makes the decision easier."
A few GPAC baseball and softball programs were in action on Friday and there are a few more spring contests are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday before the moratorium on athletic events takes place on Monday.
When Westra had a teleconference with the GPAC presidents on Friday morning, it was a unanimous decision to suspend the spring athletic season.
The next question was a little tougher. How long would the spring season be suspended for? Three weeks seemed like the right answer after spring breaks and other variables were factored in.
"I am not sure anyone has the right answers on an appropriate time frame," Westra said. "We talked to schools about spring breaks and some have extended spring breaks right now. So the first Monday of April seemed right to get through and that felt like a better time frame than two weeks. Some schools will come back and that gives us a good window because no one knows what the next week or two will bring and maybe three weeks will bring more clarity.
"Once we decided on a time frame, we moved forward with it."
Suspending the season instead of canceling the spring season, which is the opposite of what the NCAA is doing, felt like the right call. This gives the GPAC more time to evaluate the situation and it gives the conference time to see what the NAIA ultimately decides when it comes to holding spring athletic championships.
"We felt like suspending was the appropriate action," Westra said. "It gives us time to work as a conference. We've decided that the games that are in the three-week period will be canceled. We had a conference call with the athletic directors about when this is done, what kind of schedule do we play? No decisions were made but we got an idea of what that could look like for our student-athletes."
Westra does know that a 26-game conference baseball won't be played when or if play resumes. The same goes for the 22-game GPAC softball schedule and the round-robin tennis schedule.
"You can't make everything back up," Westra said. "The next step is to try to play out some games in the regular season and find a way to revamp the conference tournament formats and there are no decisions on that yet. We are waiting out the NAIA on that as well to see what we are dealing with on that level."
While the NAIA hasn't made a decision about the spring championships, the NAIA canceled the D-II women's and men's national tournaments on Thursday even though both finished a full day of each tournament. On Wednesday evening, the NAIA announced that attendance would be limited going forward and then on Thursday morning, the NAIA decided to cancel all remaining winter championships, even those currently going on.
The NAIA D-II women's tournament was hosted by Sioux City at the Tyson Events Center. The tournament was called off before the Dordt women's basketball team could play its first game on Thursday.
The NAIA D-II men's tournament was hosted by Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon. The Morningside men's basketball team earned the No. 3 overall seed and won its first-round game. But the Mustangs never got to play their second-round game on Friday since the tournament was called off Thursday morning.
This was the last season the tournament was scheduled to be hosted at the Pentagon with NAIA combining the D-I and D-II divisions in both men's and women's basketball. Kansas City will host the men's national tournament next season. Sioux City will continue hosting the NAIA women's national tournament.
Westra has been the commissioner of the GPAC since April of 2003 and he graduated from Dordt in 1997. In all of his years in the GPAC, Westra has never dealt seen anything like what is happening in the conference now.
"This far exceeds anything I've ever seen in this type of position," Westra said. "Back in January we had a blizzard and I thought how much we had to change in one weekend. That doesn't even hold a candle to this. It's unprecedented and just how fast it has happened, it's beyond any comprehension beyond what any athletic director has seen."