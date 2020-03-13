Great Plains Athletic Conference suspends athletics for three weeks

The next question was a little tougher. How long would the spring season be suspended for? Three weeks seemed like the right answer after spring breaks and other variables were factored in.

"I am not sure anyone has the right answers on an appropriate time frame," Westra said. "We talked to schools about spring breaks and some have extended spring breaks right now. So the first Monday of April seemed right to get through and that felt like a better time frame than two weeks. Some schools will come back and that gives us a good window because no one knows what the next week or two will bring and maybe three weeks will bring more clarity.

"Once we decided on a time frame, we moved forward with it."

Suspending the season instead of canceling the spring season, which is the opposite of what the NCAA is doing, felt like the right call. This gives the GPAC more time to evaluate the situation and it gives the conference time to see what the NAIA ultimately decides when it comes to holding spring athletic championships.