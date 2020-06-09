Great Plains Athletic Conference takes first step in shaping fall athletic season

The Great Plains Athletic Conference took its first step toward shaping the 2020 fall athletic season and while commissioner Corey Westra made sure to say there are more steps to come, it was a big first step for the GPAC since the coronavirus pandemic wiped out all spring activities and has kept athletes from their schools' campuses.
On Tuesday, Westra announced student-athletes may begin practices no earlier than Saturday, August 15.
Competition, both conference and non-conference, may begin no earlier than Saturday, Sept. 5 for all fall sports except for football, which will start no earlier than Saturday, Sept. 12.
The task force also set the maximum contests and dates programs can play. Football will play a maximum of nine games, cross country programs will have a maximum of seven meets, men's and women's soccer have a maximum of 14 matches and women's volleyball can set a maximum of 22 dates to play.
The vote by the Board of Presidents to approve these steps was unanimous.
"We wanted to play as a conference. That was abundantly clear in the month of May when we had our meetings," Westra said. "We needed to make some decisions on this. We have to decide what we are doing this fall. We have to get kids back. Have to know when practices are going to start and teams just have to start planning. To be June 7 and have this decision today, it gives some guidance to our schools.
"We have to have athletics to be viable as (institutions). This is a big part of what (our schools) do. To have our (student-athletes) back participating this fall, I know it's what they wanted, it's what we wanted and we bring that all together."
The GPAC Return to Play guidelines follow the NAIA directives, which were released last week. The NAIA will continue to have meetings and will release more directives by July 1.
Now the GPAC Return to Play task force shifts its focus to other aspects since this was the first step. The task force will look at how many fans can attend games, how to deal with games in gyms and on the field and when athletes can return to campus in order to prep for the first practice date on Aug. 15.
The first steps aren't set in stone, either. While things are trending in a positive direction with the coronavirus pandemic, an unfortunate backside could cause the GPAC, along with the NAIA, to make on-the-fly changes.
"This is the first step of a very long process. We intend to stick to what we decided today. Does it mean we won't revisit it? You can't say that. Things have changed a lot but our next steps now are return to play," Westra said. We hope what we decided today sticks. We put it on the shelf, step one as you will, and move on to other aspects of return to play because it's a big puzzle.
"It's an ever-evolving situation. It's a day-by-day, week-by-week situation and it has been since March 12 when we left the Tyson Events Center when the national basketball tournament ended. We still have quite a bit of summer left as well. Hopefully we continue to have more positivity trending in that direction, that's for sure."
Spring sports that allow some fall competition, such as tennis, golf, softball and baseball, can return to business as usual with no new guidelines in place. The GPAC holds two championship rounds during the fall for the men's and women's golf and two more rounds in the spring, which will continue on as normal. Men's golf will play this fall at Indian Creek in Elkhorn, Neb., and the women will have their first 36 holes of their championship at Dakota Dunes Country Club.
Most football programs in the GPAC will lose one non-conference game. Morningside was set to travel to Ottawa in Arizona, Northwestern was going to travel to Presentation College in Aberdeen, S.D., and Dordt was planning to play at Waldorf in Forest City, Iowa. Briar Cliff had two non-conference games on the slate, a home game against Waldorf and a road contest at Dakota State in Madison, S.D.
With those games wiped out due to the season not starting until Sept. 12, football programs in the GPAC just have to focus on conference games. With 10 programs in the GPAC currently, each team was scheduled for nine conference games anyway with the first GPAC games scheduled for Sept. 12 even before the NAIA and GPAC came up with their directives.
"This actually worked out very well for us in the sport of football. ... From our perspective, the football announcement lined up perfectly," Westra said. "First and foremost, coaches are really excited to play so they are going to take any schedule they can get. It's definitely better than the alternative of what we went through in the spring.
"Sure, I think you are always disappointed to lose games, you are disappointed to lose planned trips on your schedule but at the end of the day, to have a season, in general, is a positive and I think everyone is taking that approach."
Volleyball programs will lose a couple of tournaments and men's and women's soccer will lose some non-conference matches but all three programs will still be able to play non-conference contests once the seasons start on Sept. 5.
There are 11 GPAC men's soccer matches and 12 GPAC women's soccer matches. Volleyball plays 16 GPAC matches, which will take up 16 of the 22 dates.
Cross country programs in the GPAC usually don't have more than seven meets so the only change is not being able to participate in a meet until Sept. 5.
"The pressure was getting there to know what to prepare for. Now we know a start date for practice, a first date for competition and now we know what we have to keep on our schedule and what we have to take off our schedule," Westra said. "That's up to the institutions to figure out. I am sure there are all kinds of phone calls going on (Tuesday) to figure out which games are going to stay, which games are not."
While programs are losing key non-conference contests, the GPAC schedule alone is usually enough to test teams for postseason play. The GPAC usually has a number of volleyball teams ranked each season and Morningside has won back-to-back NAIA football championships.
"We love playing in our conference and those games are unlike any other," Westra said. "The competitiveness is way up there. The kids really get up for those games. With the slates we have before us this year, with a little bit of non-conference this year, our athletes will be really prepared for the postseason."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!