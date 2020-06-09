Great Plains Athletic Conference takes first step in shaping fall athletic season

"This actually worked out very well for us in the sport of football. ... From our perspective, the football announcement lined up perfectly," Westra said. "First and foremost, coaches are really excited to play so they are going to take any schedule they can get. It's definitely better than the alternative of what we went through in the spring.

"Sure, I think you are always disappointed to lose games, you are disappointed to lose planned trips on your schedule but at the end of the day, to have a season, in general, is a positive and I think everyone is taking that approach."

Volleyball programs will lose a couple of tournaments and men's and women's soccer will lose some non-conference matches but all three programs will still be able to play non-conference contests once the seasons start on Sept. 5.

There are 11 GPAC men's soccer matches and 12 GPAC women's soccer matches. Volleyball plays 16 GPAC matches, which will take up 16 of the 22 dates.

Cross country programs in the GPAC usually don't have more than seven meets so the only change is not being able to participate in a meet until Sept. 5.