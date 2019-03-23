IOWA CITY, Iowa – Two of the nation’s elite players stand between the Iowa and Missouri women’s basketball teams and a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.
As the Tigers attempt to figure out how to deal with the Hawkeyes’ Megan Gustafson, Iowa coaches are working on ways to compete against Missouri’s Sophie Cunningham in Sunday's 1 p.m. second-round match-up at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The two seniors are different in many respects.
The 6-foot-3 Gustafson ranks as one of the nation’s most dominant post players while the 6-1 Cunningham lines up as a guard.
Both are similar in many respects.
Gustafson and Cunningham became the career scoring leaders for their programs this season, the Iowa center earning Big Ten player of the year honors for the second straight season and the Missouri guard taking first-team all-Southeastern Conference choice for the third straight year.
Gustafson leads the nation in scoring for the second straight season with an average of 28.1 points per game for the Big Ten’s top scoring team, while the Tigers’ Cunningham averages a team-leading 18.1 points for the SEC’s stingiest defense.
Both are finalists for national individual honors and both are at the core of what their teams will try to do to attempt to advance in the NCAA tourney.
“She’s a great player and Gustafson is a lot of their offense. We’re going to have to work to shut her down,’’ Cunningham said. “But, I know our team is prepared. We’re ready to go, and I think from top to bottom we know what we have to get done.’’
The Hawkeyes will attempt to return the favor.
“Cunningham is a tall guard, has good length and size and they will use her a lot of different ways,’’ Gustafson said. “We will have to be ready for her defensively.’’
There is versatility in Cunningham’s game that catches the attention of Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.
The Columbia, Missouri, native is the only player in the country to average 18 points, make 80 3-point baskets, make 140 free throws and grab 200 rebounds.
She shoots 41.1 percent from 3-point range and has hit 83 of the 283 the Tigers have made this season.
“She gets after it on defense, too, they all do. We know that we’re going to have to take better care of the ball than we did (Friday) in the first game,’’ Iowa guard Tania Davis said, referencing the season-high 24 turnovers the Hawkeyes had in their season-opening win over Mercer.
“Kathleen (Doyle) and I were talking and those numbers, that’s not us. We’ve got to get that taken care of, take care of the ball, against a team that will get out and defend us.’’
The defensive presence of Gustafson is a concern for Missouri (24-10).
Beyond her nation-leading 70.1-percent touch from the field, Gustafson is working to become the first player in NCAA women’s basketball history to average 28 or more points, 13 or more rebounds and shoot better than 70 percent.
“She’s the player of the year for a reason,’’ Tigers forward Cierra Porter said. “She’s such a unique player in the way she can impact the game on both ends of the floor. We have a lot of respect for what she can do.’’
Missouri coach Robin Pingeton believes the Tigers have an idea of what to expect from Gustafson and what she gives eighth-ranked Iowa (27-6).
Games this season against Mississippi State post player Teaira McCowan and a year ago against South Carolina’s Aja Wilson provide a hint of what Missouri is up against.
“Gustafson is as good as advertised,’’ Pingeton said. “I watched as much film as I could while trying to get a little bit of sleep and she’s got a great touch, great feel. Her teammates do a great job of getting the ball to her in great positions.’’
Missouri dealt with those same challenges in facing McCowan and Wilson.
“We’ve had some experience of playing against other great post players,’’ Pingeton said. “You’ve got to game plan. You’ve got to be a little creative because she is a hard guard for sure.’’
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder lists Cunningham in that category as well.
“She can score in so many ways. She can shoot the three, she’ll beat you off the drive and they do a great job setting ball screens for her and getting her open,’’ Bluder said, adding that Cunningham can also post up and like Gustafson does a great job of drawing fouls on the block. “She is very tough assignment.’’
As seniors, both are playing to extend their collegiate careers.
Cunningham said it would “be awesome’’ to be part of the first Missouri team since 2001 to reach the Sweet 16, while Gustafson wants to collect one final good memory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where Iowa has won its last 20 games including the 16 it has played this season.
“I’m going into this like it is any other game, not really thinking about it being my last game here,’’ Gustafson said. “At the same time, I’m going to play my heart out and I know my teammates are, too. It’s going to be a lot sweeter when we get a win.’’