Hannah Sjerven leads the USD women past Oral Roberts in the Summit League semifinals

Frederick led the Coyotes with 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting all of her looks coming in the paint.

"The last time we played (Oral Roberts), they played us very well. They did give us a lot inside the last time we played them so we wanted to keep taking it to them," Frederick said. "Just doing what we do. If we focus on ourselves, we are able to play Coyote basketball and that's what we were going to come out here and do today."

It was a two-pronged defensive gameplan for USD as well. Sjerven and Frederick kept a lid on the basket inside and Madison McKeever, Monica Arens, Chloe Lamb and Ciara Duffy, who finished with 10 points, made it hard for the Golden Eagles to even get in the paint. Oral Roberts finished the game 12-of-56 from the field (21.4 percent) and the Golden Eagles only had 14 points in the paint.

Keni Jo Lippe did score 18 points, which is her average, but she needed 20 shots to reach that total. She was only 6-of-20 from the field and 2-of-7 from behind the arc.

"The second time we played against them, she really got to the rim against us and I thought our perimeter players did a really nice job of making some adjustments that we had to make to keep the ball out of the lane," Plitzuweit said. "I thought Madison really was a difference-maker for us defensively. She was flying around."