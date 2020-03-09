Hannah Sjerven leads the USD women past Oral Roberts in the Summit League semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Hannah Sjerven was already providing a spark on the defensive end for South Dakota.
In only four minutes of action, Sjerven had two blocks and four rebounds. While her solid defense in the middle of USD's defense continued in the second quarter, it was her play on the other end that helped the Coyotes build a double-digit lead.
Sjerven scored the first seven points of the second quarter for USD, making a 10-all game into a 17-10 lead for the Coyotes. Sjerven's play in the second quarter sparked a 16-0 run for the Coyotes, which broke the game open for USD in Monday's Summit League women's tournament semifinal against Oral Roberts at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
USD had a 35-15 lead by halftime and the Coyotes went on to beat Oral Roberts 65-43 to advance to Tuesday's Summit League title game.
Sjerven finished with 15 points. She was 6-of-9 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free throw line.
"I think our team does a really good job of being smart when they pass it inside to me or Taylor (Frederick)," Sjerven said. "They make really good reads off the ball. Sometimes I find that open shooter on the wing and today the look was just inside. ... They were giving us more of inside look and our shots really weren't falling. It happened to work out nicely that they were giving us the inside look."
She also tied a career-high in rebounds and blocks with 13 and seven, respectively.
"Hannah played very, very well for us throughout the course of the game and did a really nice job of helping and understanding defensively where we needed her to be," USD Dawn Plitzuweit said. "Hannah impacted the game a great deal for us on the defensive end. Grabbed a lot of rebounds for us. ... Hannah did a really nice job of setting some ball screens and getting to the rim, posting up and getting to the rim."
You have free articles remaining.
Until Sjerven's run, USD struggled offensively, going 5-of-20 from the field including 0-of-8 from behind the arc on open looks. So the Coyotes turned their attention to the paint. USD scored 25 points in the second quarter, going 10-of-16 from the field with only three of those shots coming from three. USD scored 25 of its 18 points in the second in the paint as the Coyotes built a 20-point lead going into the half.
By the end of the game, USD had 44 points in the paint.
"I think Hannah and Taylor did a really nice job for us in this game to both be able to play on both ends of the court and find ways to be a big factor," Plitzuweit said. "The ability for our young ladies to make adjustments in the course of the game is something that is really, really important and I thought we started to do a better job of that in the second quarter."
Frederick led the Coyotes with 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting all of her looks coming in the paint.
"The last time we played (Oral Roberts), they played us very well. They did give us a lot inside the last time we played them so we wanted to keep taking it to them," Frederick said. "Just doing what we do. If we focus on ourselves, we are able to play Coyote basketball and that's what we were going to come out here and do today."
It was a two-pronged defensive gameplan for USD as well. Sjerven and Frederick kept a lid on the basket inside and Madison McKeever, Monica Arens, Chloe Lamb and Ciara Duffy, who finished with 10 points, made it hard for the Golden Eagles to even get in the paint. Oral Roberts finished the game 12-of-56 from the field (21.4 percent) and the Golden Eagles only had 14 points in the paint.
Keni Jo Lippe did score 18 points, which is her average, but she needed 20 shots to reach that total. She was only 6-of-20 from the field and 2-of-7 from behind the arc.
"The second time we played against them, she really got to the rim against us and I thought our perimeter players did a really nice job of making some adjustments that we had to make to keep the ball out of the lane," Plitzuweit said. "I thought Madison really was a difference-maker for us defensively. She was flying around."
Now the Coyotes get the chance to follow up their perfect run in Summit League regular-season play with a perfect run through the Summit League tournament against South Dakota State in the title game at 1 p.m. Tuesday. It is the third year in a row USD is in the title game, losing each time to SDSU.
"There are things we haven't done in this building yet," Frederick said. "We are just going to do what do and keep playing our game and hopefully it goes our way tomorrow."