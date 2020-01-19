Hannah Whitish leads big comeback for Nebraska women

“I think we showed what we’re capable of doing,” Whitish said. “We were down 13 in the third quarter and just fighting back and not giving up. We easily could have just let them walk away with it, but we scratched and clawed and got back into it.”

Michigan already led 34-28 at halftime and then had a great start the third quarter, scoring seven straight points in about 90 seconds to take a 41-28 lead.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But Nebraska answered with a 12-2 run in about four minutes to get back into the game. And when Whitish hit a three at the buzzer to the end the third quarter, Michigan’s lead was already down to one. Nebraska outscored Michigan 20-8 over the final eight minutes of the third.

Nebraska took the lead for good when Nicea Eliely made two free throws with 6:05 left in the fourth quarter.

The Huskers showed Michigan that they aren't as easy to put away this season.

“I think today once we got (the momentum back) it was huge that we just kept pressing on the gas because a lot of times we’ll get that run back, but then they might take it back,” Whitish said. “Tonight we just got that run and maintained it for the rest of the game."