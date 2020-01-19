Hannah Whitish leads big comeback for Nebraska women

After a really bad start to the third quarter on Sunday, the Nebraska women’s basketball team was losing to Michigan by 13 points.
Was Nebraska toast? Not this year. Nebraska quickly rallied and won, 74-71, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Senior guard Hannah Whitish was Nebraska's star, scoring 20 points and tying her career-high with six three-pointers. She made her first four threes of the game and finished 6-for-8 from beyond the arc. Nebraska tied its season-high with 12 threes.
Whitish also had five assists, with her lob passes going to the perfect spot near the basket to get Kate Cain easy points. Whitish also didn’t have any turnovers.
There is no way to know for sure how Nebraska would have done facing that same 13-point deficit last season, but its 14-16 record last year indicates that the result probably wouldn’t have been good.
This season, however, the Huskers are better and more experienced and can make threes in bunches, so making a large comeback didn’t seem impossible.
And because the Huskers did so on Sunday, they’ve already matched the 14 wins from all of last season. Nebraska (14-4) also ended a two-game losing streak and improved to 4-3 in the Big Ten.
The Huskers showed some fight in a second-half comeback that put a charge through the crowd of 5,030. Whitish even waved her arms to pump up the crowd after she and Sam Haiby made threes 30 seconds apart in the fourth quarter.
“I think we showed what we’re capable of doing,” Whitish said. “We were down 13 in the third quarter and just fighting back and not giving up. We easily could have just let them walk away with it, but we scratched and clawed and got back into it.”
Michigan already led 34-28 at halftime and then had a great start the third quarter, scoring seven straight points in about 90 seconds to take a 41-28 lead.
But Nebraska answered with a 12-2 run in about four minutes to get back into the game. And when Whitish hit a three at the buzzer to the end the third quarter, Michigan’s lead was already down to one. Nebraska outscored Michigan 20-8 over the final eight minutes of the third.
Nebraska took the lead for good when Nicea Eliely made two free throws with 6:05 left in the fourth quarter.
The Huskers showed Michigan that they aren't as easy to put away this season.
“I think today once we got (the momentum back) it was huge that we just kept pressing on the gas because a lot of times we’ll get that run back, but then they might take it back,” Whitish said. “Tonight we just got that run and maintained it for the rest of the game."
The biggest three-pointer was the one Eliley made to put the Huskers up 70-63 with about a minute left.
Michigan’s Hailey Brown made two threes in the final 30 seconds of the game, but Nebraska made its free throws to keep the lead.
Michigan had a chance to tie the game on its final possession with a three, but missed both attempts.
In the fourth quarter, Nebraska was 4-for-5 on threes. All 12 of Nebraska’s threes felt huge, Husker coach Amy Williams said.
“I thought they all came timely,” she said.
Sam Haiby added 18 points for Nebraska and was 3-for-4 on threes. Eliley scored 11 and was 3-for-5 on threes. Leigha Brown scored 10 points. Brown wasn’t shooting well but got to the free-throw line, where she finished 8-for-10. Nebraska made 11 more free throws than Michigan (12-6, 3-4).
Cain had been held scoreless in the previous two games, but scored eight on Sunday and also had three blocks.
Brown led Michigan with 17 points. The Wolverines had a setback when Kayla Robbins, the second-leading scorer at 12 points per game, injured her knee about one minute into the game.