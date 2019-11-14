Hastings edges Briar Cliff in GPAC men's soccer championship match

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Briar Cliff men's soccer team tried to hang with Hastings for as long as it could, but the 15th-ranked Broncos pulled away late with a 2-0 win on Wednesday in the GPAC men's soccer tournament championship match.

The match was 0-0 at halftime, but in the 60th minute, Hastings' Will Pointon broke the tie with a goal that got past the reach of Chargers goalkeeper Dario Salzer.

Then, with 5:14 to go, the Broncos added an insurance goal off the foot of Lukas Goetz. At that point, the Chargers were playing a man down, as Alan Araiza was shown the red card in the 70th minute.

The Broncos took six shots after Araiza's red card. The Chargers had two corner kicks and a shot in the final 19-plus minutes.

In all, Briar Cliff took 13 shots and six of them were on goal. They also took seven corner kicks. Jacob Harvey took three shots and two of them were on goal.

Salzer saved seven shots.

