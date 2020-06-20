Hawkeye linebackers develop flexibility

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Flexibility has become a focus at linebacker for the Iowa football team.

With the Hawkeyes shift to a blend of defensive looks, morphing from the program’s traditional 4-3 alignment to a 4-2-5 arrangement more frequently over the past two seasons, the usage and roles of linebackers have changed.

But, the primary objective of stopping the run first against any opponent has remained at the core of Iowa’s belief system.

“There may only be two linebackers on the field at a time, so it is more competitive, but at the end of the day it comes down to doing your job wherever you are lining up,’’ linebacker Djimon Colbert said last season.

“We’re all being cross-trained inside and out, so match-ups I think come into play more than they probably have in the past and performance has a lot to do with things as well.’’

With a defensive back settling into the hybrid cash position – Amani Hooker filled the role of matching up with spread offenses in 2018 while Dane Belton and D.J. Johnson played there a year ago – Iowa has plenty of returning experience at the linebacker positions.

The Hawkeyes also have a hole in the middle, where Kristian Welch earned the bulk of snaps during his senior season.