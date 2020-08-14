Hawkeye parents want answers from the Big Ten

Parents of Iowa football players want answers from the Big Ten, and ultimately they want to see the conference reconsider its decision to scrap the fall football season.
On Friday morning, the group hand delivered a letter to the Big Ten office expressing their concerns over the lack of transparency in the process which led the Big Ten to announce Tuesday plans to postpone all fall sports in the conference because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The conference owes these young men an explanation,'' said Jay Kallenberger, the father of offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger of Bettendorf.
Shortly after the Big Ten made its announcement Tuesday, parents of 13 parents communicated back and forth and on Wednesday and Thursday, the group held video conferences that grew to include the parents of more than 50 players.
All signed off on a letter finalized Thursday night and delivered Friday morning by Phil and Kristin Spiewak, the parents of Hawkeye long snapper Austin Speiwak, from their Rolling Meadows, Ill., home to the Big Ten office in nearby Rosemont, Ill., on Friday morning.
"We realize that we are not speaking on behalf of everybody and that wasn't our intent,'' Kallenberger said. "But, we do represent a good-sized group of parents who care a lot about their kids.''
The letter questioned the lack of input from players and wants to know what caused the conference to go from issuing a revised football schedule and extensive medical protocols to allow that happen to pulling the plug on the season in a six-day span.
In its letter, the group requested a meeting with commissioner Kevin Warren and committee members “with meaningful and thorough explanations to a group of representatives that include parents, players and coaches.’’
It also requested the ability to ask questions, get direct answers and to have a say in the decision-making process as well as the opportunity to review a full action plan including protocols and safety measured.
The parents group asked the Big Ten to respond to its request no later than the end of the business day on Wednesday.
“As parents of Hawkeye players, we want what is best for our children and their program. We care deeply about player safety as we continue our way through a different world than it was six months ago,’’ the group’s letter read.
“The Big Ten had months to develop a strategic plan but instead chose to leave it up to each individual school creating confusion, inconsistency and no plan of action. There is time to fix the wrongdoings and come out as leaders. We strongly encourage the Big Ten to reconsider playing the fall college football season, develop a plan of meaningful action and letting these young adults be included in the decision-making process.’’
The letter concluded that the group looked forward to a prompt response and when it was delivered, they were told they would get a response from the conference office.
Many parents of the players demonstrated their support for the effort on social media after the letter was delivered.
Nikkie Britt, the mother of offensive lineman Justin Britt, described the letter as a collaborative effort.
“I’ve never seen so many races, genders, professions and walks of life come together positively for the greater good,’’ Britt wrote. “The passion parents and true fans have for Hawkeye football players and staff is phenomenal. I’m a proud Mama Bird!’’
Gary Koerner, the father of the defensive back Jack Koerner, questioned the risk involved in playing in winter weather and subjecting players to using a year of eligibility “in a watered down, non championship’’ spring season and then asking them to turn around and play again in the fall.
“Prefer this fall. Have the courage to try,’’ Koerner wrote on Twitter.
In the letter, parents questioned how Warren could suggest that the Big Ten’s testing policies, protocols and procedures would have left him comfortable with his own son participating and then six days later canceling the fall sports season.
“What changed?’’ they wrote.
The group also questioned the words of Morton Shapiro, chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors and the president at Northwestern, who said Tuesday the group’s responsibility is to make the “best possible decisions’’ in the interest of students, faculty and staff.
“If that is indeed the case, how is it safe to bring students back to campus? Why is it okay to have campus intramural sports and social gatherings? The risk factor being cited as the primary issue is a cardiac condition called myocarditis, which has nothing to do with athletics,’’ the group wrote.
It used statistics from the Center for Disease Control and comments from Iowa team physician Dr. Andy Peterson to back up its belief.
The group went on to call the lack of player input in the Big Ten decision “appalling,’’ and said the lack of unity, strategic planning, leadership and communication created the situation.
“Football players, as well as athletes of all contact sports, are well aware of the risks involved. They are educated on those risks and accept the consequences of those risks when they step on the field,’’ the parents wrote, listing a number of potential risks that accompany participation in contact sports.
“Yet the individuals accepting those risks – our sons – were never consulted, heard from or even considered in the Big Ten’s decision to cancel the season. No medical findings or opinions of experts have ever been shared.’’
The letter also criticized the closed-door nature of the Big Ten decision, given the decision made to have most campuses open this fall.
“To have this taken away from them in behind closed-door meetings and to still continue to expose them and all students and staff to the same risks is infuriating and sets a precedent that is completely unacceptable,’’ the parents wrote. “The Big Ten’s lack of communication and leadership is offensive.’’
