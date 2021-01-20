Hawkeye postponement was Bluder's decision

When gunfire erupted during protests at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, it became more than a concern.

That concern was heightened when the hotel where the Hawkeyes were scheduled to stay informed Iowa it would have to relocate to another hotel because National Guard troops would be using the entire facility.

Bluder said even a portion of the second hotel was being used to house National Guard members who were being brought in to provide security at events surrounding the inauguration, which was taking place around 10 miles away from the Maryland campus in College Park, Md.

“Am I being cautious? Yes, I’m paid to play games. I understand that,’’ Bluder said. “I made this decision with the health and safety of my team and staff in mind.’’

Maryland officials assured Bluder that the area where the game scheduled for late Thursday afternoon was to be played would be safe.

“I understand that. They live in the area,’’ Bluder said. “Then when the hotel said they were being taken over by the National Guard. … Taking a group of young women into that area, to stay in a hotel with armed guards and other people coming into the area to possibly protest, it wasn’t something I want my players around.’’