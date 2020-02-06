Hawkeyes baseball feels competition even before season starts

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Iowa doesn’t open its baseball season for another week, but competition for the Hawkeyes is already an ongoing thing.
“You feel it every day at practice,’’ junior Trenton Wallace said Thursday. “It’s a healthy thing. This is the deepest team I’ve been a part of here, a lot of guys competing for a spot in the lineup, and that is only making us all better.’’
Wallace, a left-hander from Davenport Assumption competing for a spot in the Hawkeyes’ starting pitching rotation and working to continue to help in the Iowa outfield, isn’t the only one who senses that.
Senior outfielder Ben Norman sees experience benefiting a Hawkeye team which has won at least 30 games in each of the last six seasons but has been on the outside looking in when NCAA pairing have been announced the past two years.
“With the number of juniors and seniors on the team and the quality of our pitching, we have a chance to play at a high level,’’ Norman said. “The goal is to put ourselves in a position to get back in the postseason where we belong.’’
Seventh-year coach Rick Heller believes the Hawkeyes have an opportunity to make that happen.
The depth of Iowa’s pitching staff is at the core of his belief.
The Hawkeyes return two starters, Grant Judkins and Cam Baumann, as well as closer Grant Leonard.
While Baumann has been slowed by an illness during the preseason, left-hander Jack Dreyer also returns after missing all but two starts a year ago as Iowa built a 31-24 record.
Dreyer joins Wallace, Drew Irvine, Duncan Davitt and Hunter Lee in competing for the third spot in the starting rotation.
“There are six, seven guys who are making it tough on the coaches to figure out who the three weekend guys and the midweek starter are going to be,’’ Wallace said. “It sets us up for a good season and everybody is pushing each other to get better. It’s fun to be a part of that.’’
Leonard, named a second-team preseason all-American on Thursday, had a school-record 14 saves last season.
"I think we're all excited about what we see developing,'' Leonard said. "It's going to be a really strong staff from the front end to the back. There are a lot of guys who can help us compete.''
The depth on the front end of the staff is so solid that Heller plans to pair off potential starters for the Hawkeyes’ three-game opening weekend, giving each an opportunity to work extended innings in a competitive situation.
“Ultimately, we’ll have to make some decisions but we like where we’re at right now,’’ Heller said. “When you have great pitching and plan to build around that, you have to play great defense to make the most of that.’’
Iowa will build on that foundation as it works to develop an offensive identity.
The Hawkeyes return five starting position players and its designated hitter. Iowa will build around its top hitter from 2019, .307 hitter Izaya Fullard, and Norman, the team’s leader with 61 RBI, 12 doubles and 14 stolen bases.
“I think potential is there to score some runs, but how we get there is a work in progress,’’ Heller said. “We probably have six or seven spots that are still very competitive and it seems like every day, I’m thinking about a different way to put the lineup together.’’
Heller said replacing leadoff hitter Chris Whelan remains one of Iowa’s biggest challenges a week before the season begins.
“We’re looking for that guy who can make things happen at the top of the lineup,’’ Heller said.
He believes Iowa has that player within the depth of its roster, but putting the pieces in place from one through nine on the lineup card to maximize potential will be among priorities before the Big Ten season opens March 27 at Penn State.
“We have lot of options, but that’s a good thing,’’ Heller said, adding that the leadership he has seen since the start of fall practices has remained strong.
“It’s a group that came together pretty quickly and they all seem to be on the same page. It’s a good position to be in heading into the season.’’
Iowa’s 38-player roster includes two sets of junior college teammates and five sets of high school teammates, including Wallace.
He has been reunited with former Assumption teammate Ben Beutel at Iowa.
Beutel, a left-handed pitcher transferred to the Hawkeye program as a junior from Bowling Green and is currently expected to work as a reliever out of the Hawkeye bullpen.
“It feels good to be back working together again,’’ Beutel said. “This is where I always wanted to be and to be part of this pitching staff is great. I’m learning every day and I’m getting ready to help any way I can.