IOWA CITY, Iowa -- One run was enough for the University of Iowa baseball team, who shutout 18th-ranked UC Irvine, 1-0, on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes improve to 29-16 on the season and 18-4 at home, while the Anteaters fall to 28-12.
In the fifth inning, Iowa pushed across the game’s only run after redshirt sophomore Tanner Padgett doubled with one out on a ball UC Irvine right fielder Konnor Zickefoose lost in the sun. It was Iowa’s first hit of the game against starter Trenton Denholm, who threw a complete game, spanning eight innings with eight strikeouts.
Senior Tanner Wetrich then drove in the game-winning run on a line drive up the middle that deflected off of Denholm’s throwing hand. Wetrich beat the throw out and it was enough for the Hawkeye pitchers, who didn’t allow a hit or run in the final four innings.
In the top half of the fifth, the Hawkeyes turned an unconventional 6-5-4-3 double play to preserve a 0-0 tie. UC Irvine left 10 runners on base for the game.
Senior Jason Foster relieved starter Cam Baumann, who scattered seven hits over five innings to earn the win, in the sixth inning with two runners on. Foster didn’t allow either inherited runner to score, retiring all three batters he faced in the sixth.
Foster’s seventh was just as dominant, going 1-2-3 against UC Irvine’s top of the order. The Hawkeyes called upon Grant Leonard for the final two innings. He faced six batters, allowing only one to reach on a fielding error. The right-hander struck out leadoff batter Mike Peabody -- one of this three K’s -- to end the game and record his first six-out save of the season.
Leonard’s 12th save of the season is only behind Kevin Lee’s 13 in 2010 for the most in a single season in Hawkeye history.