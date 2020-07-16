Hawkeyes cope with coronavirus challenge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IOWA CITY, Iowa – For Iowa football players, the first opponent of the season isn’t a shifty opposing running back or a sack-happy defensive end.

For the Hawkeyes, the opponent is the challenge of safely navigating through the unknown presented by the coronavirus and doing what they can to keep moving forward as a team.

Like everyone else, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nearly everything Iowa players are used to trying to accomplish in the summertime.

From the frequency of their work to who they train with, everything has been different and every opportunity has become more valuable to the players hoping that at some point they will be given the chance to take the field at Kinnick Stadium this fall and compete.

“It’s brought a lot of unique challenges,’’ Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum said Thursday. “… We’re taking it all one day at a time because we understand that each workout could be your last one for two weeks.’’

While the Hawkeyes have not had to pause or shut down summer workouts because of the coronavirus, something that has happened at both Ohio State and Maryland, Iowa has had a handful of players test positive for the coronavirus.