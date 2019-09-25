IOWA CITY, Iowa — One item at a time, Daviyon Nixon has been checking items off his list.
First career tackle? That came during his first game for the Hawkeyes, the season opener against Miami (Ohio).
First quarterback hurry? He accomplished that the following week against Rutgers in Iowa’s Big Ten opener.
First career start? That came in the Hawkeyes’ most recent game, stepping in for injured Brady Reiff at defensive tackle against Iowa State.
It has all been part of a steady progression for the 6-foot-3, 309-pound sophomore who is expected to again be in the lineup Saturday when 14th-ranked Iowa completes its nonconference schedule with an 11 a.m. game against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium.
Nixon hasn’t crossed everything off of his list.
The Kenosha, Wis., native spent his freshman season at Iowa Western Community College before joining the Hawkeyes. He redshirted a year ago is still looking to taste his first quarterback sack.
“I’m still trying to get to that quarterback. It’s a matter of time,’’ Nixon said. “I feel good. I feel fast. I feel as fast as any 300-pound guy can be.’’
Nixon isn’t alone among Hawkeyes in working to close in on opposing quarterbacks.
Through Iowa’s 3-0 start, most have eluded the grasp of Hawkeye defenders.
Iowa’s pass rush has produced just three sacks through three games, matching the fewest of any Big Ten team at this point in the season and 17 fewer than the league-leading number Ohio State has recorded through its first four games.
“It’s something we’ve got to do a better job at, getting to the quarterback and bringing him down,’’ Nixon said. “It’s something we all take pride in, something we all need to get done.’’
A.J. Epenesa, Amani Jones and Kristian Welch have each recorded one sack so far this season with one coming in each of the Hawkeyes’ first three games.
Iowa ranked third in the Big Ten last season with an average of 2.69 sacks per game, an effort led by Epenesa’s conference-leading 10.5 sacks.
Epenesa now finds himself dealing with double teams, but quick-releasing quarterbacks are adding to the challenges the Hawkeyes face in attempting to collect sacks.
But, that’s only part of what Iowa is working to accomplish and Iowa has been able to take opposing quarterbacks off their games.
Epenesa has five of the 13 quarterback hurries Iowa has recorded this season, with Nixon and Nick Niemann recording two apiece in an area where defensive linemen Cedrick Lattimore, Chauncey Golston and Reiff have also contributed.
“We’re getting in the neighborhood, rattling a few quarterbacks and making some things happen that way, but we’d like to finish the deal and drop them for the loss,’’ Nixon said.
For a first-year player like Nixon, that is all part of the process.
“Everything is still new except the game. It’s still football and that’s one thing I know. At Iowa State, there were some nerves being in the lineup for the first time, more than I’ve felt for a long time,’’ Nixon said.
“After the first play, it was just football again. Relax. Play. Get after it. Just football. I’m feeling more comfortable every week.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz sees that comfort level growing throughout a defensive front four which has included five first-time starters this season.
“I think we’re doing some good things up front,’’ Ferentz said. “Guys are working hard at it and we’ll just keep working and keep digging in and hopefully as we go along, guys will get a little better. I feel like they are doing a fine job so far.’’
Defensive coordinator Phil Parker said changes within the game may be making sacks more difficult to collect.
“I think we are still getting pressure. Maybe we don’t have the sacks, but they are making the quarterback throw before he wants to throw the ball,’’ Parker said. “That’s kind of a little bit what that (run pass option) stuff is, protects a lot of those guys to get rid of the ball fast. Then, it’s going to be hard to get pressure.’’
But, that remains the objective.
“Doing what you can to do your job and when needed, to get the quarterback out of what he wants to do,’’ Jones said. “Part of our job is to keep the heat on that guy.’’
Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O’Hara will present Iowa with another test.
The 6-foot sophomore from Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has completed 70.8 percent of the 89 passes he has attempted through three games for the Blue Raiders, counting eight touchdown passes among 63 completions. He has been intercepted twice.
O’Hara also leads Middle Tennessee in rushing, averaging 67.3 yards per game.
“He can do a lot of things with the ball. We’ll do what we can to keep him in the pocket and limit what he can do,’’ Nixon said.