Hawkeyes embrace quiet motivation

Words don’t have to be said.
Iowa wrestlers know. They get it.
Favored and then denied the chance to compete for the program’s first NCAA title since 2010 last March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hawkeyes are approaching a shortened 2021 season prepared to take on the challenge of completing some unfinished business.
“The people we are around and the environment we are in all helps,’’ Iowa 174-pound senior Michael Kemerer said earlier this week. “We pride ourselves on being the strongest ones when adversity hits.’’
The adversity has provided the Hawkeyes with quiet motivation as they have trained.
“I don’t know if anybody has to talk about it,’’ Kemerer said. “We remember what we experienced, but we also know there is another opportunity in front of us.’’
Even though Iowa’s dual season opens more than two months later than normal with a Jan. 15 home dual against fifth-ranked Nebraska, the Hawkeyes’ training routine hasn’t changed all that much from a normal season.
Alex Marinelli, a 165-pound senior and among nine returning all-Americans, said coaches continue to challenge the Hawkeyes on a daily basis.
“We always talk about only being able to control what we can control,’’ Marinelli said. “The coaches are asking us ‘Where is your edge?’ Is it nutrition? Is it sleep? Is it how you train, how you prepare? Every day, we’re still working to create that edge.’’
Marinelli said even with no duals so far, Iowa’s training has not differed from the past.
The Hawkeyes have been working each week to put themselves in a position to physically be ready to go out and compete on the weekend, generally following the same routine they would typically follow in the days leading up to competition.
The idea since the start has been to have the Hawkeyes ready whenever competition actually does start.
That begins next week, when top-ranked Iowa will wrestle nine duals on seven dates over six weekends against Big Ten competition.
Eight of those duals will be against ranked opponents, including meets against second-ranked Penn State, third-ranked Michigan, fifth-ranked Nebraska and seventh-ranked Ohio State.
“With the shortened schedule, we have to be ready to go right away,’’ Kemerer said. “We have to bring our ‘A game’ because this is a shortened season and we’re going to see great wrestlers from other Big Ten teams every week.’’
Perhaps no Hawkeye understands that more than sophomore Tony Cassioppi.
Ranked third at 285, he is among six Big Ten wrestlers ranked in the top seven nationally at his weight.
Gable Steveson of Minnesota and Mason Parris of Michigan, ranked first and second nationally, are among potential dual opponents for Cassioppi during the first three weeks of the season.
“I’ve got my eyes on those guys,’’ Cassioppi said. “They got the best of me last year and I’m doing everything I can to close that gap.’’
It is the type of competition Hawkeyes welcome in a shortened season, finding the week-to-week tests the type of matches they need to prepare first for the Big Ten Championships and then for the NCAA Championships.
Jaydin Eierman, a three-time all-American at 141 for Missouri, believes the mindset he has found in the Iowa wrestling room since transferring a year ago will help the Hawkeyes accomplish their objectives.
“Whenever you see (Iowa wrestlers) do interviews and talk about it, it’s never ‘I, I, I.’ It’s we have set out to do this, or we’re going to do this together, we have each other’s backs,” Eierman said.
“It’s a family atmosphere. They’re here together, supporting each other, and that’s what I love. These guys are going to go out there and fight for each other, not just for themselves.’’