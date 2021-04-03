Hawkeyes' Garza wins the Naismith Trophy

Iowa’s Luka Garza won almost every major award that a college basketball player can win over the past two seasons.

Almost. About the only things that eluded him were the two prestigious awards that are regarded as basketball’s equivalent to the Heisman Trophy: The Naismith and the Wooden.

You now can check one of those off the list.

Garza was named the winner of the James Naismith Trophy on Saturday, claiming the national player of the year award presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club and named in honor of the inventor of basketball.

The winner is determined by a panel of media members, current and former head coaches, former award winners and conference commissioners. Fans also had an opportunity to cast ballots, which accounted for 5% of the total vote.

He is the seventh Big Ten player to win in the 53-year history of the award, the first senior to do so since 2017 and the first center since 2015.

"Naismith changed my life, and so many others by creating the game that so many love," Garza said. "In 2015, when my dad and I watched Frank Kaminsky (of Wisconsin) accept the Naismith Trophy in Indianapolis, I never thought I would be in this position six years later."