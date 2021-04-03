Hawkeyes' Garza wins the Naismith Trophy

Iowa’s Luka Garza won almost every major award that a college basketball player can win over the past two seasons.
Almost. About the only things that eluded him were the two prestigious awards that are regarded as basketball’s equivalent to the Heisman Trophy: The Naismith and the Wooden.
You now can check one of those off the list.
Garza was named the winner of the James Naismith Trophy on Saturday, claiming the national player of the year award presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club and named in honor of the inventor of basketball.
The winner is determined by a panel of media members, current and former head coaches, former award winners and conference commissioners. Fans also had an opportunity to cast ballots, which accounted for 5% of the total vote.
He is the seventh Big Ten player to win in the 53-year history of the award, the first senior to do so since 2017 and the first center since 2015.
"Naismith changed my life, and so many others by creating the game that so many love," Garza said. "In 2015, when my dad and I watched Frank Kaminsky (of Wisconsin) accept the Naismith Trophy in Indianapolis, I never thought I would be in this position six years later."
The award will be formally presented to Garza on the Iowa campus sometime this spring.
Garza also was named Saturday as the winner of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year award for the second consecutive season.
He already had been named the national player of the year by the Associated Press, the National Association of Basketball Coaches, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (Oscar Robertson Trophy), Collegeinsiders.com (Lute Olson Award), The Sporting News, Basketball Times and The Athletic as well as winning the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year award and the Senior CLASS Award.
The Wooden Award will be announced on Wednesday.
"It's an incredibly proud time for me just to watch him enjoy being recognized for the incredible amount of work he put in to being great," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said recently. "That's what you want for everybody you ever coach. It doesn't always happen that way."
Garza also was named Big Ten player of the year for the second straight year and repeated as a unanimous first-team All-American.
He ended up breaking the Iowa single-season scoring record that he set last season despite the fact that teams played fewer games this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 6-foot-11 senior from Washington, D.C., improved in almost every statistical category, averaging 24.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, shooting higher percentages from the field, 3-point range and the free throw line, and collecting more 3-point field goals, more steals, more blocked shots and more assists with fewer turnovers.