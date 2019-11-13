Hawkeyes' Goodson, Tracy Jr. learning quickly through the football season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I’m confident in what I’m doing,’’ said Tracy, who has scored on 50- and 75-yard pass plays in the Hawkeyes’ two most recent games. “I feel like I can bring some electricity to the game when I have the ball in my hands. I’ve been working hard to get the details down to make the connection work.’’

Goodson is working to accomplish the same.

He has led the Hawkeyes in rushing in two of Iowa’s last four games and his modest 26 yards at Wisconsin were second on the team to the 44 yards Toren Young rushed for against the Badgers.

“Tyler’s got the right mindset and is figuring things out from one week to the next. Everybody has seen how athletic he is and the further we get into the Big Ten season, he’s learning what this is all about,’’ Stanley said.

“Playing a team like Wisconsin, running can be tough. It’s a physical game, but he’ll be better in the future because of what he’s learning now. He’s a smart kid who understands that and continues to work to get better every week.’’

While Goodson has carved out a niche in the Hawkeye backfield as a pass-catching option as a tailback, moving into the rotation at running back early this season, Tracy has found a home at receiver.