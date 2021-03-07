Hawkeyes grind out victory but may have lost Wieskamp

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa basketball program honored some special seniors, gutted out a tough victory over a bitter rival, secured the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Big Ten tournament and even retired a number Sunday.
It hopes it didn't lose one of its best players for the post-season games that are yet to come.
Seniors Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon spearheaded a late rally with considerable help from freshman Keegan Murray as the No. 5-ranked Hawkeyes won for the seventh time in the past eight games, holding off No. 25 Wisconsin 77-73 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Garza capped his home career with a 21-point, 16-rebound performance, then was surprised to learn in a postgame ceremony that his No. 55 is going to be retired by the school.
“The biggest thing today is I wanted to come out here and get a win and get some momentum going into the postseason,’’ Garza said afterward. “I was just happy we were able to grind it out against a team we could see again.’’
Bohannon scored 10 of his 16 points in the final 3 ½ minutes, making big plays as he has so often to close out the Badgers. He also collected six rebounds and eight assists.
“Those guys were not going to let us lose this game,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.
The victory sends the Hawkeyes (20-7, 14-6 Big Ten) into the postseason on a roll, but it remains to be seen whether or not junior Joe Wieskamp will be rolling with them.
The 6-foot-6 guard/forward suffered a lower leg injury during a scramble for a loose ball with 8 minutes, 16 seconds remaining in the first half. He laid on the court, groping in pain at his right ankle and needed to be assisted to the locker room. He watched the second half in a protective boot.
McCaffery said he did not know the severity of the injury but said it helps that the Hawkeyes do not play again until Friday night in the final quarterfinal game of the Big Ten tournament, possibly against this same Wisconsin team.
Wieskamp was in the midst of one of the best stretches of his career when the injury occurred. He made all five shots he attempted, all with a hand in his face, and scored 12 points in 12 minutes to help the Hawkeyes compile a double-digit lead.
“He looked like he was on his way to 40 today,’’ McCaffery said. “He was really moving well with the ball, without the ball, playing with great confidence.’’
The Hawkeyes carried the lead into the second half and built the margin as high as 12 points. However, Micah Potter, Brad Davison and point guard D’Mitrik Trice, who did not score in the first half, combined to bring the Badgers back.
They took a 49-48 lead on a Davison 3-point field goal with 12:02 remaining and the game settled into an ultra-physical, back-and-forth fracas that Bohannon likened to a football game.
“There were so many tangle-ups and so many stoppages of play (for video reviews),’’ he said. “It just shows how physical and aggressive this league is. You need to be very tough-minded to win.’’
The score was stuck on 56-56 for more than three minutes before the Badgers surged into a 69-65 lead on 3s by Potter and freshman Jonathan Davis, sandwiched around a Bohannon drive to the hoop.
Murray, who finished with 13 points and 6 rebounds, countered with a 3-point play off an offensive rebound and Bohannon regained the lead on two free throws with 1:08 to go.
Davis reclaimed the upper hand for Wisconsin with two free throws, but Connor McCaffery tied it with a free throw. When he missed his second shot, Murray maneuvered inside for a rebound and called timeout before falling out of bounds.
When play resumed, Bohannon coaxed Trice into his fifth foul, flinging the ball at the hoop as he went down. He made all three free throws to give the Hawkeyes a 74-71 edge.
“It was just me being aggressive late game …’’ Bohannon said. “I knew I had the advantage going down the floor with Trice being in foul trouble.’’
Murray fouled Davison at the other end but a video review determined that the Wisconsin senior had hooked Murray on the play, resulting in a flagrant foul.
Badgers coach Greg Gard was enraged by the call and said he feels Davison is being singled out by officials.
“It appears to have become the ‘Brad Davison rule,’” he said. “It’s become a joke.”
Both players made their foul shots and Bohannon was tied up on the ensuing inbounds play, but the Badgers’ Aleem Ford missed a 3-point attempt with Garza rebounding. CJ Fredrick added a clinching free throw with 9.2 seconds to go.
Potter led Wisconsin (16-11, 10-10 Big Ten) with 23 points with Davison adding 14. The Badgers will have the No. 6 seed in the Big Ten tournament, which means a victory Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis sets up a third meeting in little more than three weeks between the Badgers and the Hawkeyes.
Following the game, the Iowa players remained on the court as director of athletics Gary Barta announced that Garza’s number will be retired.
McCaffery had pulled Garza aside to tell him what was happening and warn him that he would be asked to speak.
“I was just really happy we won the game and then for coach to tell me that it was a surreal moment,’’ Garza said.
He got very emotional as he addressed the crowd and thanked everyone, saying his decision to come to Iowa changed his life, concluding "I love this place.''