Hawkeyes hammer Huskies for Fran McCaffery's 200th win at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Many of Fran McCaffery’s 200 victories at Iowa have involved some sort of drama and intrigue.
No. 200 was not one of those.
But there figures to be plenty of those sort of games coming very soon, including one later this week.
The No. 3-ranked Hawkeyes methodically shredded Northern Illinois 106-53 on Sunday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in a final tune-up for their much awaited showdown with No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday in Sioux Falls, S.D.
McCaffery said it was nice to pause and reflect on all the players and coaches and other people who have helped him win 200 games at Iowa and become the second winningest coach in the program’s history, behind Tom Davis.
“This is a proud and storied basketball program and I’m just very thankful for the opportunity to bring it back,’’ he said.
But it was apparent that he and his players already were starting to focus on the task that awaits them later in the week at the Sanford Pentagon.
“I’ve been looking forward to it since I heard we were playing them,’’ said junior forward Joe Wieskamp, who tossed in 20 points while playing only 19 minutes Sunday. “I think the whole team has. We have to take one game at a time but now that game is here.’’
Wieskamp said the matchup with Gonzaga is a “great opportunity’’ for the Hawkeyes to show they really are national championship material.
“We know there are going to be a lot of close games coming up so playing a big-time opponent like this early is going to really help us,’’ he added.
The Hawkeyes (6-0) have yet to have a really close contest this season. Five of the six wins have been by 27 or more points. They have scored 93 or more points in each of the first six games, something no other Iowa team ever has done.
And there was no sign of a let-up Sunday as they reached season highs in points and assists despite giving their regulars plenty of time to rest.
Only one starter played more than half the game and no one played more than 21 minutes.
National scoring leader Luka Garza collected a team-high 23 points and 8 rebounds in just 19 ½ minutes of playing time.
Northern Illinois (0-5) made four of its first five shots to claim a modest 10-8 lead before the Hawkeyes did what they’ve done to every other team they’ve played.
A Garza 3-point play kicked off a 25-2 scoring run during which the visitors made just 1 of 10 shots from the field.
In addition to nine points by Garza, the decisive run included a string of eight consecutive points by freshman Keegan Murray, who sandwiched a drive to the hoop between two 3-pointers.
The lead was 51-27 at halftime and Garza and Wieskamp then combined for 17 points in a 20-5 run to open the second half before McCaffery began removing starters from the contest.
McCaffery said the only sign of a let-up he could see came at the defensive end of the court.
“I challenged our guys at halftime,’’ he said. “I didn’t think we played defense in the first half, at the start of the game, the way we need to. We ratcheted it up in the second half.’’
With the score getting so lopsided so fast, the Hawkeyes were able to play their reserves more than ever. They reached a season high with 48 bench points, led by Patrick McCaffery with 14.
None of the subs was more impressive than Keegan Murray, who finished with 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and three blocked shots.
“He’s going to just keep getting better …’’ said Coach McCaffery, noting that the 6-foot-8 Murray was rated very low in most recruiting rankings. “Some guys get on lists, some guys produce. He produces and he’s done that everywhere he’s played.’’
Murray said he is much more comfortable than he was when the season began three weeks ago.
“Being able to play against great teams, that experience really helped me in this game and hopefully in the remaining games,’’ he said.
Murray said he thinks the playing time that the Hawkeyes’ other freshmen received Sunday also will pay dividends down the road.
“It’s the type of game where we can make improvements and work on ourselves,’’ Wieskamp added, “and I think that was something we were able to do today.’’
